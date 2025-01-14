Toyin Abraham has shared her plan about the millions of naira made from her movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee

The film had raked in millions of naira for the actress in the cinema, she has also been meeting with fans at different locations

How she planned to share the money became a topic of discussion for her fans in the comment section

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has shown that she was generous when it comes to how she spends her hard-earned money.

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had raked in millions of naira from her movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee as her film hit N350 million at the box office.

In a post on her Instagram page, she shared how she will share the money made from the movie. According to her, she will use N398 million on food.

Listing the kind of food she will buy, she wrote on a cardboard, meat, chicken wings, burger and some other items.

Toyin Abraham shares more money

Also in her post, the movie star, who was celebrated by husband months ago, wrote that she will give Bimbo Ademoye, Kiekie and Lizzy Jay N30k to share.

Toyin Abraham also wrote on a cardboard that N100 million will go to her husband, while her son's school fees will take N30 million.

Not done with her plan, she said her fans will take N150 million and her manager, Big Sam, will take only N5k. She was going to use N20 million for her upkeep and Film One will take N50k.

Taking to the caption of her post, she encouraged her fans to go to the cinema to watch her film as it was still showing.

See the post here:

How fas reacted to Toyin Abraham's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@monalisa.stephen:

"30k too much for Kiekie and Lizzy/Bimbo, make we reduce am to 9500 . I also like the food part that’s where I come in."

@realojumolabello

"Omo, this is so funny, the food part off me."

@nollywoodcitadel:

"This account no balance."

@iyaboojofespris:

"What about my N1b, stop it add my bill ASAP."

@immaculateokwuchi:

"30k ke that’s massive baby, reduce it to nothing biko."

@tunandez:

"Don’t worry about Big Sam, Chebi it’s 5K? I go sort am. No mention, we rise by lifting others."

@adeolaawokoya:

"This food small! Them never add RAM!"

@silverbirdcinemas:

"Silverbird nko?"

@realtalk_with_mummy_j:

"Toyin_abraham don’t share yet, wait till 1b before sharing."

@remmysworld:

5k is enough for me."

Toyin Abraham makes N134 m at cinema

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress was happy that her recently released film Alakada Bad and Boujee was doing well at the cinema.

In a post on social media, she shared what the movie made in just one of it released and gushed over her achievement.

In her post, she appreciated God and her fans, who have watched the film as she shared her competition Reactions trailed her post as fans shared their opinion while some congratulated her on her feat.

