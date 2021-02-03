Global site navigation

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s biography: Age, husband, children, movies
Celebrity biographies

by  Jackline Wangare Adrianna Simwa

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a famous award-winning Nollywood actress, singer, and philanthropist. She is also a wife and proud mom of four children. The accomplished actress has starred in numerous productions since her acting career began over two decades ago.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
Omotola Jalade Ekeinde attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images

After being in the film industry for many years, Omotola boasts hundreds of acting roles, several high-profile awards, a successful music career, millions of fans worldwide, and many more accomplishments. She is also known for her humanitarian work in Africa.

Profile summary

Full nameOmotola Jalade Ekeinde
GenderFemale
Date of birth7 February 1978
Age45 years old (as of 2023)
Place of birthLagos, Nigeria
Current residenceLos Angeles
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height5'8" (172 cm)
Weight138 lbs (63 kgs)
Body measurements36-25-36 inches (91-63-91 cm)
Hair colourBlack
MotherOluwatoyin Jalade
FatherOluwashola Jalade
Siblings2
Relationship statusMarried
HusbandCaptain Matthew Ekeinde
Children4
SchoolChrisland School, Oxford Children School and Command Secondary School
UniversityObafemi Awolowo University and Yaba College of Technology
ProfessionActress, philanthropist, and former musician
Net worth$7.2 million
Instagram@realomosexy
X (Twitter)@Realomosexy
FacebookOmotola Jalade Ekei
TikTok@realomosexy

Who is Omotola Jalade Ekeinde?

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a talented Nigerian actress born in Lagos, Nigeria. Her mother's name is Oluwatoyin Jalade née Amori Oguntade. She was a former employee of J.T Chanrai Nig.

Omotola's father's name is Oluwashola Jalade. The actress lost her father in 1991; her mother is also deceased. She has two younger brothers, Tayo and Bolaji Jalade.

How old is Omotola Jalade Ekeinde?

As of 2023, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's age is 45 years. The Nigerian actress was born on 7 February 1978. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Educational background

Omotola Jalade was enrolled at Chrisland School Opebi and Oxford Children School for her elementary education. She attended high school at Command Secondary School Kaduna from 1988 to 1993.

She attended Obafemi Awolowo University briefly. From 1996 to 2004, the award-winning actress studied Estate Management at Yaba College of Technology.

Career summary

Omotola's original ambition was to work in business management. While awaiting her results from university, she began modelling to earn a living.

She worked as a model before she seized an unexpected opportunity to audition for a role in a film. Jalade's breakout role came in a 1996 film titled Mortal Inheritance, in which she portrayed a young woman suffering from sickle-cell anaemia disease.

Her portrayal of Kemi in Mortal Inheritance brought her many awards. In the late nineties and early 2000s, the famous actress starred in numerous sequel films, including Lost Kingdom 2, Kosorogun 2, and Blood Sister 2.

By the mid-2000s, she had become one of the top actors in Nigeria, along with other outstanding talents like Genevieve Nnaji and Stella Damasus.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's movies

The actress has appeared in numerous movies and TV series. Here are some of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

YearFilm/TV show
2021Shadow Parties
2021Lockdown
2020RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story
2018Hit the Floor
2017The Island
2015Blood in the Lagoon
2017Alter Ego
2012Last Flight to Abuja
2012Amina
2011Ties That Bind
2010Friendly Scorpion
2010A Private Storm
2010Mind Game
2010Ijé: The Journey
2009Kings Battle
2008When the Heart Lies
2007Desperate Sister
2007The Prince of My Heart
2007Titanic Battle
2003Taste of Sin

Music career

To explore her other creative talents, Omotola went into music and launched her music career in 2005 with the release of her debut album, GBA. The album featured singles like Naija Lowa and The Things You Do To Me.

Her second album, titled Me, Myself and Eyes, was produced by Paul Play and Del B. The album included tracks like Feel Alright ft. Harry Song and Through the Fire ft. Uche.

Writing

The actress has always had a passion for writing. She got a column in OK! Nigeria which was named Omotola's Diaary, featuring writeups by the actress about her life, experiences, and opinions about certain matters.

Her other works include personal poems and co-writer credits of scripts for some of the films she has acted in.

Philanthropy

Some of her philanthropic endeavours include:

  • Became a United Nations World Food Programme Ambassador in 2005.
  • Founded Omotola Youth Empowerment Program (OYEP).
  • Became an Amnesty International campaigner in 2011.
  • Visited an orphanage home in Tanzania run by Tanzania Mitindo House

Awards

She has won several awards throughout her career. They are as follows:

YearAwardCategory
1997The Movie Awards (THEMA)Best Actress EnglishBest Actress Overall
2004City People awards for ExcellenceBest Actress
2004Global Excellence Recognition AwardsBest Actress & Grand Achiever
2004Civil Enlightenment Organization of Nigeria (CEON)Best Individual & Symbol of Creativity
2004NUSEC AwardsBest Actress
20051st Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA)Best Actress in a Supporting Role
2006Best Actress in a Supporting RoleMost friendly Actress
2011Ghana Movie AwardsBest Actress-Africa Collaboration
2011Eloy AwardsActress of the Year
2011Screen Nation AwardsPan African Best Actress
2011Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts Awards (BEFFTA)Film Actress Icon
2012Golden Icons Academy Movie AwardsGIAMA Humanitarian Award
2013Nollywood Movies AwardsPopular Online Choice
2013Music Video and Screen Awards (MVISA)Ebony Vanguard Award
2016City People Social Media Awards Female Entertainment Personality
2016Nollywood Travel Film FestivalBest Actress
2016Toronto International Nollywood Film FestivalBest Actress
2017Best of Nollywood AwardsLifetime Achievement Award
2018Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA)Best Actress in a Movie/TV Series

What is Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's net worth?

As per Buzz Nigeria, the actress boasts an estimated net worth of $7.2 million. Her net worth can be attributed to her various endeavours as an actress, singer, writer and more.

When did Omotola Jalade Ekeinde get married?

Omotola Jalade got married in a traditional ceremony in 1996 to Captain Matthew Ekeinde. The couple later held a white wedding ceremony on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to the Republic of Benin in 2001 with close family and friends.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's children

The actress and her husband have four children: Princess Ekeinde, Meraiah Ekeinde, Captain E and Micheal Ekeinde. Omotola Jalade's daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde, shares her birthday with her mother. She was born on 7 February, just like her mother.

What happened to Omotola Jalade Ekeinde?

Omotola opened up about her childhood, sharing personal insights, including a challenging period when she contemplated entering the world of prostitution.

In an interview with Chude Jidenwo, she disclosed that her father passed away when she was just 12 years old, a heartbreaking event that left her emotionally numb. She also revealed that due to the difficulties she encountered in her youth, she came close to considering prostitution as a means of survival.

How tall is Omotola Jalade Ekeinde?

The actress is 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) tall and weighs 138 pounds (63 kg). Her body measurements are 36-25-36 inches (91-63-91 cm).

Where does Omotola Jalade live now?

Omotola's family relocated to the States. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Additionally, she's exploring opportunities in the real estate industry in Arizona.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

  • The actress was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts (D.Arts) from Igbinedion University Okada in 2019.
  • In 2011, Jalade received an invitation to the Grammy Awards in the USA.
  • In 2018, the talented actress became a voting member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.
  • She launched a reality television show, Omotola: The Real Me, on Africa Magic Entertainment.
  • She was on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's biography is a story of a determined woman who faced life boldly and achieved greatness for herself.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Reyna Love. She is an American fashion model and actress known for portraying Celess in Secret Society.

Reyna Love was born and raised in Miami, Florida, United States. She reportedly grew up alongside an older brother MoneyBo, a hip-hop musician.

Source: Legit.ng

