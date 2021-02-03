Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s biography: Age, husband, children, movies

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a famous award-winning Nollywood actress, singer, and philanthropist. She is also a wife and proud mom of four children. The accomplished actress has starred in numerous productions since her acting career began over two decades ago.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television presented by The Critics Choice Association in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

After being in the film industry for many years, Omotola boasts hundreds of acting roles, several high-profile awards, a successful music career, millions of fans worldwide, and many more accomplishments. She is also known for her humanitarian work in Africa.

Profile summary

Full name Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Los Angeles Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (172 cm) Weight 138 lbs (63 kgs) Body measurements 36-25-36 inches (91-63-91 cm) Hair colour Black Hair colour Black Mother Oluwatoyin Jalade Father Oluwashola Jalade Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde Children 4 School Chrisland School, Oxford Children School and Command Secondary School University Obafemi Awolowo University and Yaba College of Technology Profession Actress, philanthropist, and former musician Net worth $7.2 million Instagram @realomosexy X (Twitter) @Realomosexy Facebook Omotola Jalade Ekei TikTok @realomosexy

Who is Omotola Jalade Ekeinde?

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a talented Nigerian actress born in Lagos, Nigeria. Her mother's name is Oluwatoyin Jalade née Amori Oguntade. She was a former employee of J.T Chanrai Nig.

Omotola's father's name is Oluwashola Jalade. The actress lost her father in 1991; her mother is also deceased. She has two younger brothers, Tayo and Bolaji Jalade.

How old is Omotola Jalade Ekeinde?

As of 2023, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's age is 45 years. The Nigerian actress was born on 7 February 1978. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Educational background

Omotola Jalade was enrolled at Chrisland School Opebi and Oxford Children School for her elementary education. She attended high school at Command Secondary School Kaduna from 1988 to 1993.

She attended Obafemi Awolowo University briefly. From 1996 to 2004, the award-winning actress studied Estate Management at Yaba College of Technology.

Career summary

Omotola's original ambition was to work in business management. While awaiting her results from university, she began modelling to earn a living.

She worked as a model before she seized an unexpected opportunity to audition for a role in a film. Jalade's breakout role came in a 1996 film titled Mortal Inheritance, in which she portrayed a young woman suffering from sickle-cell anaemia disease.

Her portrayal of Kemi in Mortal Inheritance brought her many awards. In the late nineties and early 2000s, the famous actress starred in numerous sequel films, including Lost Kingdom 2, Kosorogun 2, and Blood Sister 2.

By the mid-2000s, she had become one of the top actors in Nigeria, along with other outstanding talents like Genevieve Nnaji and Stella Damasus.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's movies

The actress has appeared in numerous movies and TV series. Here are some of her acting credits according to her IMDb profile.

Year Film/TV show 2021 Shadow Parties 2021 Lockdown 2020 RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story 2018 Hit the Floor 2017 The Island 2015 Blood in the Lagoon 2017 Alter Ego 2012 Last Flight to Abuja 2012 Amina 2011 Ties That Bind 2010 Friendly Scorpion 2010 A Private Storm 2010 Mind Game 2010 Ijé: The Journey 2009 Kings Battle 2008 When the Heart Lies 2007 Desperate Sister 2007 The Prince of My Heart 2007 Titanic Battle 2003 Taste of Sin

Music career

To explore her other creative talents, Omotola went into music and launched her music career in 2005 with the release of her debut album, GBA. The album featured singles like Naija Lowa and The Things You Do To Me.

Her second album, titled Me, Myself and Eyes, was produced by Paul Play and Del B. The album included tracks like Feel Alright ft. Harry Song and Through the Fire ft. Uche.

Writing

The actress has always had a passion for writing. She got a column in OK! Nigeria which was named Omotola's Diaary, featuring writeups by the actress about her life, experiences, and opinions about certain matters.

Her other works include personal poems and co-writer credits of scripts for some of the films she has acted in.

Philanthropy

Some of her philanthropic endeavours include:

Became a United Nations World Food Programme Ambassador in 2005.

Founded Omotola Youth Empowerment Program (OYEP).

Became an Amnesty International campaigner in 2011.

Visited an orphanage home in Tanzania run by Tanzania Mitindo House

Awards

She has won several awards throughout her career. They are as follows:

Year Award Category 1997 The Movie Awards (THEMA) Best Actress English Best Actress Overall 2004 City People awards for Excellence Best Actress 2004 Global Excellence Recognition Awards Best Actress & Grand Achiever 2004 Civil Enlightenment Organization of Nigeria (CEON) Best Individual & Symbol of Creativity 2004 NUSEC Awards Best Actress 2005 1st Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Best Actress in a Supporting Role 2006 Best Actress in a Supporting Role Most friendly Actress 2011 Ghana Movie Awards Best Actress-Africa Collaboration 2011 Eloy Awards Actress of the Year 2011 Screen Nation Awards Pan African Best Actress 2011 Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television and Arts Awards (BEFFTA) Film Actress Icon 2012 Golden Icons Academy Movie Awards GIAMA Humanitarian Award 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards Popular Online Choice 2013 Music Video and Screen Awards (MVISA) Ebony Vanguard Award 2016 City People Social Media Awards Female Entertainment Personality 2016 Nollywood Travel Film Festival Best Actress 2016 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival Best Actress 2017 Best of Nollywood Awards Lifetime Achievement Award 2018 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) Best Actress in a Movie/TV Series

What is Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's net worth?

As per Buzz Nigeria, the actress boasts an estimated net worth of $7.2 million. Her net worth can be attributed to her various endeavours as an actress, singer, writer and more.

When did Omotola Jalade Ekeinde get married?

Omotola Jalade got married in a traditional ceremony in 1996 to Captain Matthew Ekeinde. The couple later held a white wedding ceremony on board a Dash 7 aircraft while flying from Lagos to the Republic of Benin in 2001 with close family and friends.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's children

The actress and her husband have four children: Princess Ekeinde, Meraiah Ekeinde, Captain E and Micheal Ekeinde. Omotola Jalade's daughter, Meraiah Ekeinde, shares her birthday with her mother. She was born on 7 February, just like her mother.

What happened to Omotola Jalade Ekeinde?

Omotola opened up about her childhood, sharing personal insights, including a challenging period when she contemplated entering the world of prostitution.

In an interview with Chude Jidenwo, she disclosed that her father passed away when she was just 12 years old, a heartbreaking event that left her emotionally numb. She also revealed that due to the difficulties she encountered in her youth, she came close to considering prostitution as a means of survival.

How tall is Omotola Jalade Ekeinde?

The actress is 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) tall and weighs 138 pounds (63 kg). Her body measurements are 36-25-36 inches (91-63-91 cm).

Where does Omotola Jalade live now?

Omotola's family relocated to the States. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Additionally, she's exploring opportunities in the real estate industry in Arizona.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

The actress was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Arts (D.Arts) from Igbinedion University Okada in 2019.

In 2011, Jalade received an invitation to the Grammy Awards in the USA.

In 2018, the talented actress became a voting member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences.

She launched a reality television show, Omotola: The Real Me, on Africa Magic Entertainment.

She was on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2013.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's biography is a story of a determined woman who faced life boldly and achieved greatness for herself.

