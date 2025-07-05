The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has officially declared his intention to contest for the Oyo State Governorship election in 2027

Speaking at a meeting with party chieftains in Ogbomoso, Oyo state, Adelabu shared his plans for an inclusive government if elected

Adelabu, serving under the Bola Tinubu-led government, emphasised the importance of unity within the region and pleaded for support from various factions in Ogbomoso and Oyo town

The minister of power, Bayo Adelabu, has declared his ambition to contest the Oyo State Governorship election.

Power minister Adelabu declares interest in Oyo governorship election 2027

Adelabu shares his plan for Oyo

He made this known on Friday, July 4, while addressing party members in Ogbomoso at the residence of one of the leaders of the party, Ayoade Adeseun.

According to the minister, the meeting was part of his consultations across geopolitical zones in the state towards realisation of his governorship ambition in 2027.

“I’m here to tell you that I want to contest for governor of Oyo state in 2027. I’m ready to put to test all experience I’ve gathered from the past two elections.

“I’m not against other zones becoming governor of the state, all I know is that God’s time is the best,” he said.

Adelabu also pleaded for supports in Oyo town.

The minister said:

“I will run all inclusive government where everybody will be involved in governance of the state and no one will be left behind if I become governor of the state in 2027.”

Power minister Adelabu urged the people of Oyo to vote for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

This is another turn of the Yorubas - Adelabu

As reported by The Punch, Adelabu also called on people in the zone to support the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for more dividends of democracy.

“This is another turn of Yorubas to serve their two terms as President of Nigeria. Nigeria has a lot to benefit if Tinubu is re-elected,” Adelabu added.

Bayo Adelabu previously contested for governor in the Oyo state governorship election in 2019 but was unsuccessful.

He is currently the Minister of Power under the administration of Tinubu and will contest for governorship under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Why I returned to APC, Adelabu speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adebayo Adelabu said he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Bola Tinubu.

Adelabu noted that his return to the ruling APC from the Accord Party is not to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027.

He added that his return to the APC is to extend hands of fellowship and reconciliation with all members of the party.

Adelabu mentions those responsible for poor electricity supply in Nigeria

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the minister of Power condemned Nigeria's DisCos for poor performance, calling them the weakest link in the power sector.

Adelabu highlighted problems like electricity theft and lack of investment that continue to undermine service despite tariff increases and government efforts.

The government has launched a major metering initiative and plans to restructure underperforming DisCos while enforcing stricter performance rules.

