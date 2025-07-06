Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia has said that Benue state’s 2017 anti-open grazing law is not working because it cannot be fully enforced

Governor Alia said the law is not working because it is not backed by national legislation.

The anti-open grazing law was introduced by Alia’s predecessor, Samuel Ortom.

Alia’s Chief Press Secretary, Kula Tersoo, stated this while responding to concerns raised by the Benue Advocacy Network over the persistent herdsmen attacks.

As reported by The Punch, speaking on Sunday, July 6, 2025, Tersoo said:

“The governor has been open with the people about the difficulty in implementing the anti-open grazing law because the enforcement body — the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards — are not authorised to bear sophisticated arms, except licensed firearms.

“But the challenge is that Fulani herders are often protected by armed militias wielding AK-47 and AK-49 rifles. If even mobile police officers have been killed confronting these militias, how do we expect the unarmed protection guards to enforce the law?”

The governor further stated that effective enforcement of the law would require it to be adopted as a national policy.

Alia explained that it will allow federal security forces to intervene and enforce it across state lines.

“Imagine when our guards attempt to enforce the law, and the herders simply cross into neighbouring Nasarawa State, where the law doesn’t apply — what can we do?”

Herdsmen kill 4 police officers in Benue attack

Recall that suspected armed herdsmen attacked another community in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue state.

The armed killed at least four police officers in the Udei community on Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025.

The latest attack is coming barely two weeks after over 200 people were killed in the Yelewata community.

Armed herdsmen kill 10 worshippers in Benue

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 10 worshippers were killed by armed herdsmen at Gbagir community in the Ukum local government area of Benue state.

The armed herdsmen attacked and killed the Christian worshippers on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

It was gathered that the herdsmen ambushed worshippers on their way to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

