50+ apology SMS for your girlfriend: I'm sorry messages for girlfriend

If you have accidentally offended your loved one and are unsure how to ask for forgiveness, sending an apology SMS for your girlfriend will help you deal with the situation. Below, you will find a collection of the best “I’m sorry” messages for a girlfriend, which will help you make peace with your beloved. Do not forget to save this page, so you do not have to look for I’m sorry quotes the next time you need to apologize.

Man apologizing to his girlfriend. Photo: pexels.com, @Alex Green

Source: UGC

Building a relationship is always fraught with incidents in which the boys offend their loved ones. It happens for a variety of reasons. Despite this, all situations have one thing in common: the need to apologize.

The issue is that it is often difficult for a man to find the right words to write an apology message to a girlfriend for hurting her feelings. So, how to say sorry to your girlfriend to be truly forgiven?

The best apology SMS for your girlfriend

An apologize message to a girlfriend. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you want to write a romantic apology message to your girlfriend but are stuck for ideas, you can send one of the texts below to your beloved:

I know I made mistakes, I made you cry, and I hurt you. I accept all of my faults, and I can assure you that I will never do anything like that.

You are a fantastic person, and I feel sad when I see you worry. I can't tolerate seeing you crying. So please forgive me for all the mistakes that I have made. I promise that I will never repeat these, and I will never hurt you.

I miss your company so much, your cute texts and making plans with you because right now, I am only getting your indifference every time I see you. So I apologize a thousand times to you. I want us to be as happy as we used to be. Please forgive me.

I hope you’ll find a place in your heart to forgive me. My heart is heavy. My eyes are teary. I’m sincerely sorry.

You’re my everything, and it pains me to see you annoyed and mad at me. I’m so sorry, sweetheart.

I did not realize what I was doing because I acted selfishly. It was never my intention to cause you so much pain. I’m very sorry for being unfaithful, wish you accept my apology and let’s start again.

Since I hurt you, my eyes keep dropping tears uncontrollably. My handkerchief is always soaked with tears of regret. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry, dear.

I wish I can turn back the hands of the clock. I wish I can erase the ugly happenings. I wish I can feel blameless. I wish I can have you to myself like I used to. Forgive me, dear. I’m sorry for my wrong.

My love, please accept my sincere apology. Since you left, I feel like a significant part of me is gone. I want you back. I want you here and beside me. Living without you is like hell. I'm so sorry for hurting you so badly.

Darling, I’m broken, and I can’t believe I caused you pain. Of a truth, I may never be able to make it up to you. But can you allow me to try? Please accept my apology. I’m sorry.

I know this is not the perfect apology, but I have a perfect intention to ask your forgiveness. I have been hot tempered lately which caused me to say unnecessary things. Now I realized that there are things that better left unsaid. I am truly sorry sweetheart.

I'm sorry if anything I did at the party last weekend offended you. I didn't mean to hurt you. You will forgive your darling boyfriend, won't you?

You are the girl of my dreams, and it pains me to see you cry. Please accept my apology and smile at me because your tears are too precious to be wasted. I'm sorry.

I’m sorry that it took me so long to see where I was wrong. Will you forgive me, baby?

It hurts me to see tears rolling down from your pretty face and most especially when I was the cause. I’m sorry, baby.

Apology SMS to win your girlfriend back

A robot and an apology message. Photo: @pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Apologizing to your girlfriend for hurting her requires careful consideration. Therefore, you should choose the most appropriate words to break the ice between you TWO. Use these heartfelt apology messages to make her forgive you:

I have never thought that I’m capable of such a thing. It hurts me to know that I made you feel bad. You deserve so much better than this. I’ll do anything to be a better person for you. Forgive me.

Before I say I’m sorry, before we argue over what I did, I want you to know that when we first met, I never imagined you would mean this much to me, like you would become the only person I care about!

It’s hard to express myself with words at this moment because I’m feeling so sick I can’t even bring words together to say how sorry I am.

I wish I would be perfect all my life, but I realize that I am still human, prone to committing mistakes. Please forgive my errors. I can’t continue to bear life without you.

You may not be aware of how guilty I feel after my misconduct. Nothing can heal my pain now until you find a place to forgive me in your heart. I am deeply sorry. Please accept my apology.

With eyes filled with tears and a bleeding heart, I’m apologizing for causing you so much pain and hurting your feelings. Please forgive me.

I am very wrong and need to apologize for the trouble we’ve had. I hope we can get back to normal and be as happy as ever. Please, forgive me.

You mean everything to me, and I will do whatever it takes to make it up to you. I’m so sorry I disappointed you. Please, forgive me.

My love, I do not want you to continue being upset with me. I want us to solve things as soon as possible. Do not end the day being angry. I love you infinitely.

I am sorry for arguing with you. It's just that I want the best of things to happen in your life. Please forgive me, baby.

I don't know what has happened to me. I know that I've been acting strange and have been very annoying. I'm sorry, darling.

Don't forgive me just because I'm saying sorry. Forgive me because I love you and don't want to waste a single moment of our time together fighting. Truly yours, now and forever.

I’m truly sorry, my love, for hurting you and causing you pain. Can you please forgive me?

I feel terrible after knowing that I’m the cause of the pain you’re going through now. I’m deeply sorry, dear. Please forgive me.

I can’t believe I am the reason behind those tears on your beautiful face. I’m deeply sorry for everything. Please forgive me.

Long sorry messages for a girlfriend

An apology message. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While a long apologize message to a girlfriend takes time to write, it allows you to express your emotions fully.

I made a mistake because I am only human. But I expect you to forgive me because I know that you are Supergirl. I am sorry.

Fights are important. We’re learning to compromise, overcoming difficulties and growing together spiritually. But it doesn’t mean that it’s okay to hurt each other. I’m really sorry for my behaviour, baby.

My love, forgive me. I agree that I have hurt you, perhaps beyond repair. But I can’t let go of your thoughts in my heart. Every night, you’re the last thing I think about till I travel to the world of unconsciousness. In the morning, as I gain my consciousness, you are the first in my heart.

I know you are very upset at the moment. But can you take a moment to think about those good days we had and the sweet memories we shared? Baby, can I remind you of our dreams and what the future holds for us? Please forgive me, darling. I will never make you sad again. Ever.

Honey, I understand that things have been hard, and I’m sorry I’ve not been showing you enough support. Would you mind letting us forget what has happened and look forward to a brighter future? Please forgive me.

I know I’ve not been the true gentleman I promised to be. I’m sorry for not spending enough time with you. I promise to start taking steps to be the man of your dreams. I’m sorry.

The word “sorry” sounds too small for this big mistake I’ve made. But believe me, I’m paying the price of my actions every single second I spend away from you. I can no longer stand having you out of my life. You may punish me, but please, don’t cast me away. I love you, and I’m sorry.

Without you in my world, my heart wanders carelessly, and I feel lost. In your arms, I find comfort. Please accept me back home into your arms once again. I love you, and I’m sorry.

Please accept my apology, I know my mistake is unforgiveable but I still hope that your love will rise above your anger. I deserve to be hanged on the street, but I pray my dearest that your forgiveness will save me.

I hope it is not too late to apologize with my mistake, I am so sorry, my love. Please give a second chance to make our relationship work.

It breaks my heart to see you sad. I know times have been tough, and I have not been supportive enough. But let's put that behind us and look forward to happier times ahead. I'm sorry, honey. Please forgive me.

Sweetheart, my tears beg for your forgiveness. My soul is asking for a place in your heart again. I can’t fathom life without love. You’re my treasure. You’re my pleasure.

How do I apologize to my girlfriend for hurting her?

A couple. Photo: pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even if it takes some time to find the right words, try to show that you are deeply sorry and that you cannot live without her. Here are some heartfelt messages you can send to your loved one to apologize for hurting her:

I woke up with this idea in my head that together is my only favourite place! I’m sorry, will you forgive me?

I messed up, I know, I’m sorry, but it’s your fault I’m crazy about you!

I’m sorry, I got irrationally jealous. You’re too cute. What can I do?

I choose you, and I would choose you over and over and over again! Without a pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat, I’ll keep choosing you. I’m sorry, my love!

The idea of not having you in my life scares me the most. I’m sorry I hurt you!

Even though you don’t like me right now, but I want to remind you that you’re the woman of my dreams and the love of my life! I hope you forgive me.

I love you like crazy. Sometimes I get jealous, and I understand that it’s not your problem. It’s about me, and I need to fix myself before I ruin this relationship. I’m trying, I love you, and I’m sorry.

So this is how I learned from my mistakes. When I broke your heart, I realized that I broke my heart too! I’m sorry; I want to make it up to you.

The idea of not having you in my life scares me the most. I’m sorry I hurt you!

You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m so afraid of losing you. This fear is making me act crazy from time to time, but I’m working on myself. I’m sorry for hurting your feelings, love.

I’m sorry, and I will not stop until you accept my apology.

We both know that I have a temper. I’m not trying to justify myself. Sometimes I cannot control what I say. I promise that I will work on that, and I promise to never go back on that promise. I’m really sorry.

Loving you is the most important thing I do, and sometimes I get overwhelmed with the responsibility. I mess up. But I still love you unconditionally, eternally, beautifully. I am really sorry. I learned my lesson.

The fight was awful, and I shouldn’t behave that way. I can feel the guiltiness now. I am sorry for all the mistakes and faults. I am promising that I will never repeat these.

My heart is bowing in shame for what I said to you, my love. I’m sorry for hurting you!

Have you already found an appropriate apology SMS for your girlfriend? Or do you prefer sending simple love SMS? In any case, this list will be handy for anyone looking for apology text messages.

READ ALSO: 100+ romantic loving you SMS 2021: Best romantic messages

Legit.ng recently published 100+ romantic loving you SMS 2021. Many people find it difficult to express their feelings to others. They struggle to summon the courage to approach someone they like.

Writing a message is an excellent way to overcome the problem and express your emotions. Furthermore, because the person is far away, you do not need to be concerned about your clothing or hairstyle.

Source: Legit.ng