Jaafar Jackson's parents and siblings: Meet the Jackson family

Jaafar Jackson is an American legacy entertainer with multiple talents as a singer, songwriter and actor. With his film debut slated for 2025, the budding entertainer's popularity is soaring. His transition to the big screen playing Michael Jackson in his upcoming biopic has turned his family origins into the subject of intrigue. So, who are Jaafar Jackson's parents and siblings?

Jaafar Jackson poses at the Reelz Channel's Living With The Jacksons panel (L). The entertainer poses against a red background (R). Photo: Araya Diaz/REELZ, @CultureCrave (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The rising star and nephew of Michael Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, is poised to skyrocket to fame with his upcoming portrayal of his uncle. As his career takes off, fans continue to look closer at his family, exploring the influential Jackson family that has shaped his journey to the spotlight.

Profile summary

Profile Jaafar Jackson's father Jaafar Jackson's mother Full name Jermaine LaJuane Jackson Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza Gender Male Female Date of birth 11 December 1954 1 March 1969 Age as of 2024 69 55 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Pisces Place of birth Gary, Indiana, United States Bogota, Colombia Nationality American Columbian-American Ethnicity Black White Sexuality Straight Straight Religion Muslim Christian Height in centimetres 185 167 Height in feet 6'1" 5'5" Weight in kilograms 85 58 Weight in pounds 187 128 Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Parents Joe and Katherine Jackson Marina Rodriguez Siblings 8 1 Marital status Single Single Children 8 5 Profession Singer, songwriter Entrepreneur, fashion designer Education Birmingham High School Gary Roosevelt High School Beverly Hills High University of California, Los Angeles Net worth $1.5 million $500,000

Jaafar Jackson's parents

Jaafar was born on 25 July 1996 in Los Angeles in the Golden State to Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. Like his parents, the up-and-coming entertainer's popularity steadily increases in the public eye.

Alejandra and Jermaine married on 18 March 1995 and filed for divorce in 2004. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2009.

Jermaine Jackson

Jermaine Jackson (C) poses with his sons Jermajesty Jackson (L) and Jaafar Jackson (R) during the US launch of Planet Ocean at Pacific Design Center. Photo: Angela Weiss/Omega Watches.

Source: Getty Images

Jermaine was born on 11 December 1954 in Gary, Indiana, United States, to Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson. He is the fourth child of the legacy Jackson family and the second vocalist and bass guitarist of the family's pop band, The Jackson Five. The band began in 1964 when the budding singer was 10 years old.

While details of his early schooling remain unknown, sources such as The Chicago Tribune suggest that he attended Gary Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana, United States. However, his IMDb profile reveals that he attended Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, where he graduated in 1973.

Until 1975, Jermaine enjoyed significant success with his brothers before starting his solo career. His early journey as a solo artist began with his 1972 cover of Daddy's Home, which sold over one million copies. At the time of writing, the has released 17 albums.

Jermaine has appeared on reality shows, such as Celebrity Big Brother, Gone Country, and Celebrity Wife Swap. He has also made ap[appearances on Challenge Anneka, Hope Not Hate Bus, Katie & Peter: Unleashed, and The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty.

Alejandra Genevieve

Alejandra Genevieve arrives for Joe Jackson's 76th birthday with her former husband, Jermaine Jackson, at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin. Photo: Franziska Krug

Source: Getty Images

Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza is a Columbian national born in its capital, Bogota to Marina Rodriguez. She has one brother Franklin Martinez. Born Alejandra Rodriguez Martinez, the fashion designer and entrepreneur completed her studies at Beverly Hills High and later at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

The Fashion Design and Marketing graduate founded Alejandra Jackson Designs, where she fuses Colombian and Peruvian traditions with modern fashion designs. Her work has been featured on television shows such as America’s Next Top Model and Entertainment Tonight and in magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Latina Magazine, and Beverly Hills Magazine.

Jaafar Jackson's siblings

Jaafar has one biological sibling, Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson, and several half-siblings. Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza's children from her first relationship with Randy Jackson are Genevieve and Randy Jr.

Jermaine Jackson has been married three times to Halima Rashid, Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, and Hazel Gordy. He has seven children: Jermaine Jr., Jaimy, Jeremy, Jourdynn, Jaafar, Jermajesty, and Autumn.

Alejandra Jackson (red) poses with her children at the Reelz Channel's Living With The Jacksons panel. From left: Donte, Jaafar, Genevieve, Jermajesty and Randy Jackson Jr. Photo: Araya Diaz/REELZ

Source: Getty Images

1. Jermaine La Jaune Jackson Jr.

Jermaine II was born on 27 January 1977 to Jermaine and his first wife, Hazel Gordy. He is a Hollywood actor best known for appearing on Shahs of Sunset and Moonwalker.

In 1992, he played his father in the mini-series The Jacksons: An American Dream. He also voices his father's audiobook, You Are Not Alone, Michael: Through A Brother's Eyes.

2. Autumn Joy Jackson

Autumn is Jermaine's only daughter, born on July 10, 1978. Although she is also involved in the music industry, she has built a low-key life with her Finnish husband, Narinder 'Nape' Singh.

3. Jeremy Maldonado Jackson

Jeremy was born on 26 December 1986 to Jermaine and Margaret Maldonaldo, a film producer. He is an avid guitarist and has shared stages with his father.

4. Jaimy Jackson

Jaimy is Jermaine and Hazel's third child, born on 17 March 1987. He made an appearance as himself in The Jacksons: 2300 Jackson Street.

5. Jourdynn Michael Jackson

Jourdynn Michael Jackson is Jermaine and Margaret Maldonaldo's second child. He was born on 5 January 1989. He is a photographer and creative consultant for fashion-related businesses. Fans can enjoy his work through the promotional images of Jaafar Jackson's performances as Michael Jackson in his upcoming biopic.

6. Genevieve Katherine Jackson

Genevieve Katherine Jackson Huguely was born to Alejandra and Randy Jackson on 3 December 1989. She is a recording artist and the creative manager at Kobalt Music. This innovative music company uses technology to promote creative freedom, ownership, and control for musicians, publishers, and labels.

7. Steven Randall Jackson, Jr.

Jackson was born on 2 October 1992 to Alejandra and Randal Jackson. He is an LA-based actor, producer and director. He is currently a manager for Disney Entertainment under the Creative Marketing Production Division, supporting ABC, Hulu Originals, Freeform, and Onyx Collective.

8. Jermajesty Jackson

Jermajesty Jermaine was born on 7 October 2000 to Jermaine and Alejandra Jackson. Like his father, Jermajesty is a rising star in the music industry.

He made his stage debut in 2017 when he performed The Christmas Song with his father, Jermaine, and brother, Jaafar. A full Metropole Orchestra accompanied the live performance for the televised MAX Proms event in the Netherlands.

FAQs

Who is Jaafar Jackson? He is an up-and-coming actor, producer and writer. What is Jaafar Jackson's age? Born on 25 July 1996, the multitalented entertainer is 28 years old. Who is Jaafar Jackson's mother? His mother is Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, a fashion designer and entrepreneur. Who is Jaafar Jackson's father? His father is Jermaine Jackson, a musician and former member of the Jackson 5. Who are Jaafar Jackson's siblings? The American singer's siblings are Jermajesty, Jermaine Jr., Autumn Joy, Jeremy, Jaimy, Jourdynn, Genevieve, and Randall Jr. How many children does Jermaine Jackson have? He has seven biological children and one adopted child, Donte Jackson. How is Jaafar Jackson related to Michael Jackson? Jaafar is Michael Jackson's nephew.

Jaafar Jackson's parents, Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza have played vital roles in their children's entertainment careers. As Jaafar steps into his uncle's role, the family is bracing for increased scrutiny in the public eye.

