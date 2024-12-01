Jaafar Jackson's parents and siblings: Meet the Jackson family
Jaafar Jackson is an American legacy entertainer with multiple talents as a singer, songwriter and actor. With his film debut slated for 2025, the budding entertainer's popularity is soaring. His transition to the big screen playing Michael Jackson in his upcoming biopic has turned his family origins into the subject of intrigue. So, who are Jaafar Jackson's parents and siblings?
The rising star and nephew of Michael Jackson, Jaafar Jackson, is poised to skyrocket to fame with his upcoming portrayal of his uncle. As his career takes off, fans continue to look closer at his family, exploring the influential Jackson family that has shaped his journey to the spotlight.
Jaafar Jackson's parents
Jaafar was born on 25 July 1996 in Los Angeles in the Golden State to Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza. Like his parents, the up-and-coming entertainer's popularity steadily increases in the public eye.
Alejandra and Jermaine married on 18 March 1995 and filed for divorce in 2004. The couple's divorce was finalised in 2009.
Jermaine Jackson
Jermaine was born on 11 December 1954 in Gary, Indiana, United States, to Joe Jackson and Katherine Jackson. He is the fourth child of the legacy Jackson family and the second vocalist and bass guitarist of the family's pop band, The Jackson Five. The band began in 1964 when the budding singer was 10 years old.
While details of his early schooling remain unknown, sources such as The Chicago Tribune suggest that he attended Gary Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana, United States. However, his IMDb profile reveals that he attended Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California, where he graduated in 1973.
Until 1975, Jermaine enjoyed significant success with his brothers before starting his solo career. His early journey as a solo artist began with his 1972 cover of Daddy's Home, which sold over one million copies. At the time of writing, the has released 17 albums.
Jermaine has appeared on reality shows, such as Celebrity Big Brother, Gone Country, and Celebrity Wife Swap. He has also made ap[appearances on Challenge Anneka, Hope Not Hate Bus, Katie & Peter: Unleashed, and The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty.
Alejandra Genevieve
Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza is a Columbian national born in its capital, Bogota to Marina Rodriguez. She has one brother Franklin Martinez. Born Alejandra Rodriguez Martinez, the fashion designer and entrepreneur completed her studies at Beverly Hills High and later at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
The Fashion Design and Marketing graduate founded Alejandra Jackson Designs, where she fuses Colombian and Peruvian traditions with modern fashion designs. Her work has been featured on television shows such as America’s Next Top Model and Entertainment Tonight and in magazines such as Cosmopolitan, Latina Magazine, and Beverly Hills Magazine.
Jaafar Jackson's siblings
Jaafar has one biological sibling, Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson, and several half-siblings. Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza's children from her first relationship with Randy Jackson are Genevieve and Randy Jr.
Jermaine Jackson has been married three times to Halima Rashid, Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza, and Hazel Gordy. He has seven children: Jermaine Jr., Jaimy, Jeremy, Jourdynn, Jaafar, Jermajesty, and Autumn.
1. Jermaine La Jaune Jackson Jr.
Jermaine II was born on 27 January 1977 to Jermaine and his first wife, Hazel Gordy. He is a Hollywood actor best known for appearing on Shahs of Sunset and Moonwalker.
In 1992, he played his father in the mini-series The Jacksons: An American Dream. He also voices his father's audiobook, You Are Not Alone, Michael: Through A Brother's Eyes.
2. Autumn Joy Jackson
Autumn is Jermaine's only daughter, born on July 10, 1978. Although she is also involved in the music industry, she has built a low-key life with her Finnish husband, Narinder 'Nape' Singh.
3. Jeremy Maldonado Jackson
Jeremy was born on 26 December 1986 to Jermaine and Margaret Maldonaldo, a film producer. He is an avid guitarist and has shared stages with his father.
4. Jaimy Jackson
Jaimy is Jermaine and Hazel's third child, born on 17 March 1987. He made an appearance as himself in The Jacksons: 2300 Jackson Street.
5. Jourdynn Michael Jackson
Jourdynn Michael Jackson is Jermaine and Margaret Maldonaldo's second child. He was born on 5 January 1989. He is a photographer and creative consultant for fashion-related businesses. Fans can enjoy his work through the promotional images of Jaafar Jackson's performances as Michael Jackson in his upcoming biopic.
6. Genevieve Katherine Jackson
Genevieve Katherine Jackson Huguely was born to Alejandra and Randy Jackson on 3 December 1989. She is a recording artist and the creative manager at Kobalt Music. This innovative music company uses technology to promote creative freedom, ownership, and control for musicians, publishers, and labels.
7. Steven Randall Jackson, Jr.
Jackson was born on 2 October 1992 to Alejandra and Randal Jackson. He is an LA-based actor, producer and director. He is currently a manager for Disney Entertainment under the Creative Marketing Production Division, supporting ABC, Hulu Originals, Freeform, and Onyx Collective.
8. Jermajesty Jackson
Jermajesty Jermaine was born on 7 October 2000 to Jermaine and Alejandra Jackson. Like his father, Jermajesty is a rising star in the music industry.
He made his stage debut in 2017 when he performed The Christmas Song with his father, Jermaine, and brother, Jaafar. A full Metropole Orchestra accompanied the live performance for the televised MAX Proms event in the Netherlands.
Jaafar Jackson's parents, Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza have played vital roles in their children's entertainment careers. As Jaafar steps into his uncle's role, the family is bracing for increased scrutiny in the public eye.
