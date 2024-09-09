Siminalayi Fubara's biography: age, wife, education and origin

Sir Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Joseph Black, popularly known as Siminalayi Fubara, is the Governor of Rivers State in Nigeria. His success in the Nigerian political circuit was preceded by a long state civil service as the Accountant General of the Rivers State. He was a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party, one of the major political parties in Nigeria.

Known for his strong opinions on godfatherism, Siminalayi Fubara is among the prominent figures among the youth in Rivers State. The grassroots politician boasts an illustrious career in the finance sector as an accountant. In addition to his career, he is a family man.

Profile summary

Full name Amaopusenibo Siminalayi Joseph Black Nickname Siminalayi Fubara, Sim Gender Male Age 28 January 1975 Date of birth 49 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro, Rivers State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Father Joseph Fubara Mother Love Fubara Spouse Valerie Ibiere Fubara Children 3 Primary School Opobo Primary School High School Comprehensive Secondary School College Rivers State University of Science and Technology, University of Port Harcourt Business School, Enugu State University of Science and Technology Profession Governor, accountant Social media X(Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Threads

Siminalayi Fubara's biography

Fubara was born in Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro, Rivers State, Nigeria, to Joseph and Love Fubara. In the Opobo-Ibani dialect, his name, Siminalayi, translates to, 'the poor may beget the rich.'

His father, Joseph Fubara, was a soldier, while his mother, Love, was a civil servant. He is the second-born child and the first son in a family of seven.

Siminalayi Fubara's education

He attended the Opobo Primary School, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1986, and later obtained his West African School Certificate at the Comprehensive Secondary School, Opobo, in 1992.

According to his PDP Governors Forum profile, he enrolled at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology for a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.

He has a Master of Science Degree in Finance, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Port Harcourt Business School, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting from Enugu State University of Science and Technology.

He is a fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Management, the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

How old is Siminalayi Fubara?

Siminalayi Fubara was born on 28 January 1975; thus, he is 49 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

In 2003, the River State Post Primary Schools Board appointed him to teach at the Comprehensive High School, Alesa-Eleme.

In 2007, he entered the Ministry of Finance at the Rivers State Government House and steadily climbed the ranks to become the Permanent Secretary. In December 2020, he was appointed Accountant General of the Rivers State in 2020.

According to The Cable, he is a grassroots politician whose popularity in Rivers State grew with his dedication to the Peoples Democratic Party. He is credited with rebuilding the party and eventually becoming its party leader in the state.

Fubara succeeded the former Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, after winning the 2023 general elections.

Who is Siminalayi Fubara's wife?

Sim Fubara's wife, Valerie Fubara, is a formidable figure in Rivers State's philanthropic sphere. She is also outspoken about social issues such as child labour and child development. The couple has three sons.

FAQs

Who is Siminalayi Fubara? He is the current Governor of Rivers State in Nigeria. Where is Siminalayi Fubara from? He was born in Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro, Rivers State, Nigeria. His parents are the descendants of the Fubara and Jaja families of Opobo Town. How old is Siminalayi Fubara? The Nigerian politician is 49 years old as of 2024. He was born on 28 January 1975. Who is the wife of Sim Fubara? He is married to Valerie Ibiere Fubara. How many children does the Governor of Rivers State have? The governor and his wife, Valerie, have three sons. Is Sim Fubara related to Wike? No. Fubara was mentored by Governor Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State and the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

Siminalayi Fubara is one of Nigeria's outspoken politicians. A long career in civil service in Rivers State has supported his political ascent. He is married to Valerie Fubara and is the father of three sons.

