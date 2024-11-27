Who is Al Sharpton's girlfriend, and who has he dated in the past?

Al Sharpton is an American civil rights activist, Baptist minister, radio host, and television personality. He is widely known as an outspoken and controversial political activist who fights against racial prejudice and injustice in the United States. For years, he has kept his romantic life out of the spotlight. So, who is Al Sharpton's girlfriend?

Al Sharpton during at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 (L) and The Reverend at The Cambridge Union on 26 February 2024 (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Nordin Catic (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Al Sharpton started his activism in 1969. Jesse Jackson appointed him the youth director of Operation Breadbasket in the New York City branch. In 1991, he founded the National Action Network, an organization for educating voters. Sharpton's fans are curious about who he is dating. Here is a glimpse of Sharpton's girlfriend and his relationship history.

Real name Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1954 Age 70 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Brownsville, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′10″ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 129 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Black and grey Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ada Richards Father Alfred Charles Sharpton Sr. Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Children 2 School Samuel J. Tilden High School College Brooklyn College Profession Civil rights activist, minister, radio host, TV personality Net worth $500,000 Instagram @real_sharpton

Who is Al Sharpton?

The American civil and political activist was born Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr. on 3 October 1954 in Brownsville, New York, United States. Sharpton's parents are Ada Richards and Alfred Charles Sharpton Sr.

Al Sharpton attended Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn. After graduating, he joined Brooklyn College. The Reverend has an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Bethune Cookman University and Virginia Union University and an honorary degree from A.P. Bible College.

Al Sharpton has been an ordained and licensed minister since age nine. He has tirelessly fought for justice in America for over 60 years.

Who is Al Sharpton's girlfriend?

Reverend Al Sharpton and Aisha McShaw arrive to attend a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Photo: Tierney L. Cross

Source: Getty Images

The American civil rights activist is dating 46-year-old Aisha McShaw. In January 2019, the couple attended the New York County Democratic Committee Award Ceremony together.

Aisha McShaw is a personal stylist from Westchester and the founder of Aisha McShaw Designs. The American designer has been seen with Sharpton at several recent events, including the White House Correspondents Dinner and President Obama's holiday party.

According to Daily News, when Aisha was questioned about her relationship with Sharpton, she said:

I'm his girlfriend.

The activist then steered McShaw away from the reporter. She is the first woman Sharpto has been seen in public with since the end of his 24-year marriage. Aisha is the mother of one daughter, Laila Kelly.

Al Sharpton's past relationships

The American civil rights activist has also had romantic relationships with two other women, one of which led to a marriage that lasted over 24 years. Discover more about them below:

Kathy Jordan (1980–2004)

Kathy Jordan attends the National Action Network's (NAN) 30th Anniversary Celebration at Carnegie Hall on November 01, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Before Aisha McShaw, Al Sharpton was married to Kathy Jordan. Kathy is an American singer and songwriter. The two met in the 1970s when he was on tour with James Brown, and she was a backup singer. They got married on 31 October 1980.

Kathy and Sharpton are parents to two daughters, Dominique and Ashley Sharpton. Dominique was born on 31 July 1986, while Ashley was born on 8 September 1987. The couple separated after 24 years in 2004. Al Sharpton filed for divorce 17 years after their separation in February 2021.

LisaRaye McCoy (2009)

LisaRaye McCoy-Misick at the 6th American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel on March 3, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

American activist Al Sharpton was rumoured to have been in a long-term relationship with LisaRaye McCoy. Lisa is an American actress widely known for her roles in All of Us, Single Ladies, and A House Divided.

Lisa and Sharpton attended several events in 2009 that sparked rumours. However, neither Sharpton nor McCoy confirmed or denied the speculations.

FAQs

Who is Al Sharpton? He is an American civil rights activist, Baptist minister, radio host, and TV personality. Where is Al Sharpton from? The activist was born in Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York, but resides in New York City, New York, United States. Is Reverend Al married? As of 2024, the Baptist minister is not married. He is divorced from his first wife, Kathy Jordan. Who is Al Sharpton dating? He is dating American fashion designer and personal stylist Aisha McShaw. What is Aisha McShaw's age? The stylist is 46 years old as of 2024. She was born on 4 March 1978. Does Al Sharpton have a child? The American preacher has two daughters, Dominique and Ashley Sharpton. Who is Kathy Jordan married to? The American singer is divorced. She is the ex-wife of Al Sharpton.

Aisha McShaw is Al Sharpton's current girlfriend. The American activist, minister, and media personality has been in a relationship with her since 2017. Before this, he was married to Kathy Jordan and has been romantically linked to LisaRaye McCoy.

