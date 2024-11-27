Who is Al Sharpton's girlfriend, and who has he dated in the past?
Al Sharpton is an American civil rights activist, Baptist minister, radio host, and television personality. He is widely known as an outspoken and controversial political activist who fights against racial prejudice and injustice in the United States. For years, he has kept his romantic life out of the spotlight. So, who is Al Sharpton's girlfriend?
Al Sharpton started his activism in 1969. Jesse Jackson appointed him the youth director of Operation Breadbasket in the New York City branch. In 1991, he founded the National Action Network, an organization for educating voters. Sharpton's fans are curious about who he is dating. Here is a glimpse of Sharpton's girlfriend and his relationship history.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3 October 1954
|Age
|70 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Brownsville, New York, United States
|Current residence
|New York City, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′10″
|Height in centimetres
|178
|Weight in pounds
|129
|Weight in kilograms
|59
|Hair colour
|Black and grey
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Ada Richards
|Father
|Alfred Charles Sharpton Sr.
|Siblings
|3
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Aisha McShaw
|Children
|2
|School
|Samuel J. Tilden High School
|College
|Brooklyn College
|Profession
|Civil rights activist, minister, radio host, TV personality
|Net worth
|$500,000
|@real_sharpton
Who is Al Sharpton?
The American civil and political activist was born Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr. on 3 October 1954 in Brownsville, New York, United States. Sharpton's parents are Ada Richards and Alfred Charles Sharpton Sr.
Al Sharpton attended Samuel J. Tilden High School in Brooklyn. After graduating, he joined Brooklyn College. The Reverend has an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Bethune Cookman University and Virginia Union University and an honorary degree from A.P. Bible College.
Al Sharpton has been an ordained and licensed minister since age nine. He has tirelessly fought for justice in America for over 60 years.
Who is Al Sharpton's girlfriend?
The American civil rights activist is dating 46-year-old Aisha McShaw. In January 2019, the couple attended the New York County Democratic Committee Award Ceremony together.
Aisha McShaw is a personal stylist from Westchester and the founder of Aisha McShaw Designs. The American designer has been seen with Sharpton at several recent events, including the White House Correspondents Dinner and President Obama's holiday party.
According to Daily News, when Aisha was questioned about her relationship with Sharpton, she said:
I'm his girlfriend.
The activist then steered McShaw away from the reporter. She is the first woman Sharpto has been seen in public with since the end of his 24-year marriage. Aisha is the mother of one daughter, Laila Kelly.
Al Sharpton's past relationships
The American civil rights activist has also had romantic relationships with two other women, one of which led to a marriage that lasted over 24 years. Discover more about them below:
Kathy Jordan (1980–2004)
Before Aisha McShaw, Al Sharpton was married to Kathy Jordan. Kathy is an American singer and songwriter. The two met in the 1970s when he was on tour with James Brown, and she was a backup singer. They got married on 31 October 1980.
Kathy and Sharpton are parents to two daughters, Dominique and Ashley Sharpton. Dominique was born on 31 July 1986, while Ashley was born on 8 September 1987. The couple separated after 24 years in 2004. Al Sharpton filed for divorce 17 years after their separation in February 2021.
LisaRaye McCoy (2009)
American activist Al Sharpton was rumoured to have been in a long-term relationship with LisaRaye McCoy. Lisa is an American actress widely known for her roles in All of Us, Single Ladies, and A House Divided.
Lisa and Sharpton attended several events in 2009 that sparked rumours. However, neither Sharpton nor McCoy confirmed or denied the speculations.
Aisha McShaw is Al Sharpton's current girlfriend. The American activist, minister, and media personality has been in a relationship with her since 2017. Before this, he was married to Kathy Jordan and has been romantically linked to LisaRaye McCoy.
