Augustine Eguavoen has named 30 players for the forthcoming 2025 Africa Championship qualifiers against Ghana

CHAN is reserved exclusively for footballers plying their trade with local clubs in the country’s domestic Leagues

Ahmed Musa, who returned to Kano Pillars during the summer, was not named in the Super Eagles team B for the double-header

Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has named a 30-man squad for the forthcoming African Nations Championship qualifiers against Ghana.

The Nigerian national team B will take on their Ghanaian counterparts in the final lap of the qualifying series for the tournament reserved exclusively for footballers plying their trade with clubs in their country’s domestic Leagues.

Despite his impressive form for NPFL club Kano Pillars, Ahmed Musa did not make the list.

Augustine Eguavoen has named 30 players for the Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifiers. Photo: DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO.

Source: Getty Images

Eguavoen extended an invitation to the club's evergreen midfielder, Rabiu Ali, who has scored eight goals this season.

Also invited are Enyimba FC goalkeeper Henry Ozoemena and impressive Remo Stars shot stopper Kayode Bankole.

Steven Mayo of Rivers United, Sunday Megwo of Abia Warriors and Nasarawa United forward Anas Yusuf were also called up for the fixture.

All 30 invited players have been directed to report to camp at the Remo Stars Sports Institute, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, by December 4.

According to an NFF statement, the first leg of the fixture is slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 22.

The reverse fixture is scheduled for Saturday, December 28, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Recall that Ghana prevented Nigeria from reaching the Africa Nations Championship finals in 2009 and 2023.

Full list of invited players

Goalkeepers: Kayode Bankole (Remo Stars), Nurudeen Badmus (Kwara United), Henry Ozoemena (Enyimba FC).

Defenders: Steven Mayo (Rivers United), Taiwo Abdulrafiu (Rivers United), Junior Nduka (Remo Stars), Ismail Sadiq (Remo Stars), Waliu Ojewole (Ikorodu City), Victor Collins (Nasarawa United), Ifeanyi Onyebuchi (Rangers International), Imo Obot (Enyimba FC).

Midfielders: Rabiu Ali (Kano Pillars), Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes), Musa Zayyad (El-Kanemi Warriors), Emmanuel Ogbole (Kwara United), Jide Fatokun (Remo Stars), Saviour Isaac (Rangers International), Kazeem Ogunleye (Rangers International).

Forwards: Sikiru Alimi (Remo Stars), Samuel Ogunleye (3SC), Anas Yusuf (Nasarawa United), Adamu Abubakar (Plateau United), Temitope Vincent (Plateau United), Osy Martins (Lobi Stars), Ngbemena Ikechukwu (Heartland FC), Sunday Megwo (Abia Warriors), Meyiwa Oritseweyimi (Bendel Insurance), Abiam Nelson (Kano Pillars), Adams Aminu Sani (Kano Pillars), Umar Al-Amin Ibrahim (El-Kanemi Warriors).

Why Ahmed Musa was ignored

Legit.ng earlier reported that CHAN chapter 16, article 38 of the CAF codes put Ahmed Musa's eligibility for CHAN in check.

The rule states that only players with permanent contracts are eligible to feature in the tournament.

Musa reportedly signed temporarily with Pillars and could leave as soon as he gets an offer from Europe.

Source: Legit.ng