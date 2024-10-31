2024 CAF Awards: Nominees, Venue, Date, Time and How to Watch Awards Ceremony

The 2024 CAF Awards ceremony is billed for Morocco, as outstanding players from the continent will get rewarded

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen won the Player of the Year Award in the men's category last year

CAF has released nominees in various men's category, as shortlists in various women's categories are expected soon

Anticipation builds ahead of the 2024 CAF Awards as the continental football body confirmed the names of all nominees in the men's categories ahead of the ceremony.

According to the football body, the list of nominees in the Women’s categories will be announced soon.

Ten players have been shortlisted for the CAF African Player of the Year, with the reigning king, Victor Osimhen, missing from the list.

The 2024 CAF Awards Ceremony is slated for December 16 in Morocco. Photo: Jalal Morchidi.

Two Nigerian players, Ademola Lookman and Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, have been nominated for this year's award.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi and Soufiane Rahimi will also contend for the biggest individual prize in African football this year.

According to a statement, there are ten nominees each for the Coach of the Year, CAF National Team of the Year, and Club of the Year.

Ten rising stars are also included in the CAF Young Player of the Year category, which celebrates talents under 21.

The continental football body has disclosed that winners in each category will emerge through votes from a diverse panel, Daily Post reports.

CAF technical committee, managers and captains of member associations, media professionals, and clubs participating in the group stages of Interclub competitions.

2024 CAF Player of the Year nominees (Men)

Amine Gouiri - Algeria Edmond Tapsoba - Burkina Faso Simon Adingra - Cote d'Ivoire Chancel Mbemba - DR Congo Serhou Guirassy - Guinea Achraf Hakimi - Morocco Soufiane Rahimi - Morocco Ademola Lookman - Nigeria William Troost Ekong - Nigeria Ronwen Williams - South Africa

Goalkeeper of the Year nominees (Men)

Oussama Benbot - Algeria Andre Onana - Cameroon Yahia Fofana - Cote d'Ivoire Lionel Mpasi - DR Congo Mostafa Shobeir - Egypt Djigui Diarra - Mali Munir El Kajoui - Morocco Stanley Nwabali - Nigeria Ronwen Williams - South Africa Amanallah Memmiche - Tunisia

Interclub Player of the Year nominees (Men)

Oussama Benbot (Algeria / USM Alger) Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso / RS Berkane) Ahmed Sayed 'Zizo' (Egypt / Zamalek) Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly) Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana / Dreams FC) John Antwi (Ghana / Dreams FC) Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis) Yassine Merriah (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis) Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Coach of the Year nominees (Men)

Pedro Goncalves - Angola Brama Traore -Burkina Faso Emerse Fae -Cote d'Ivoire Sebastien Desabre - DR Congo Jose Gomes - Zamalek Marcel Koller - Al Ahly Chiquinho Conde - Mozambiqu Hugo Broos - South Africa Florent Ibenge - Al Hilal Kwesi Appiah - Sudan

Young Player of the Year nominees (Men)

Carlos Baleba (Cameroon / Brighton & Hove Albion) Karim Konate (Cote d'Ivoire / Salzburg) Oumar Diakite (Cote d'Ivoire / Reims) Yankuba Minteh (Gambia / Brighton & Hove Albion) Abdul Aziz Issah (Ghana / Dreams FC / Barcelona) Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco / Leicester City) Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco / AS Monaco) El Hadji Malick Diouf (Senegal / Slavia Prague) Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco) Amanallah Memmiche (Tunisia / Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Club of the Year nominees (Men)

Petro Atletico - Angola TP Mazembe - DR Congo Al Ahly - Egypt Zamalek - Egypt Dreams FC - Ghana RS Berkane - Morocco Mamelodi Sundowns - South Africa Simba - Tanzania Young Africans - Tanzania Esperance Sportive de Tunis - Tunisia

National Team of the Year nominees (Men)

Angola Burkina Faso Cote d'Ivoire DR Congo Morocco Mozambique Nigeria South Africa Sudan Uganda

When is the 2024 CAF Awards Ceremony?

The awards ceremony is billed for December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.

This year's awards will cover the period between January 2024 and October 2024.

How to watch the 2024 CAF Awards Ceremony?

Several digital stations will televise the event live, including SuperSports and stations on Startimes.

Fans can also watch the ceremony on the CAF website and other dedicated YouTube channels.

Ademola Lookman tipped to win

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman is widely considered the favourite to win the main award.

The 27-year-old had a brilliant individual year for Italian Serie A club Atalanta, scoring a hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final.

He was named in the AFCON 2023 Team of the Tournament as he was the only African nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

