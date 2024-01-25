From the 2021/2022 academic session, 76 graduands at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, earned first class

While in the year 2022/2023 session, 98 graduates earned first class, the vice-chancellor of the University, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, confirmed

During a briefing with newsmen, Agboola spoke against the "Japa" syndrome and urged Nigerians to come together and "develop this nation and make it great”

Ogun state, Abeokuta - A total of 11,896 students will be graduating during the 32nd and 33rd convocations of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, scheduled for next week.

Ahead of the ceremony, 174 made first class while 112 will be awarded various doctorate degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor of OOU, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, made this known on Wednesday, January 24.

As reported by The Punch, the convocations cover two academic sessions of 2021/2022 as well as 2022/2023.

Agboola, during a press briefing held on Wednesday, at the conference room of the Senate building of the university, warned against the japa syndrome, saying the trend may lead to the disarticulation of the country’s rich culture and development.

Giving a breakdown of the convocation list, Agboola said:

“I am pleased to inform you that a total number of 6131 and 5653 will convoke for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic session respectively.

“The breakdown shows that in the 2021/2022 academic session, there are 76 graduands that earned First Class, 1756 in Second Class Upper Division, 3203 in Second Class Lower Division, 884 had Third Class while 95 had a Pass Grade.

“And for the 2022/2023 academic session, 98 graduates earned First Class, 1536 made Second Class Upper Division, 2982 are in Second Class Lower, 651 had Third Class while 51 had Pass grade.”

Legal luminary Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN will deliver the convocation lecture on the "mass exodus of human capital in Nigeria".

