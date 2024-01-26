Applications are now being accepted for the University of Manchester's dean's doctoral scholarship award

The scholarship is open to doctoral students from all countries of the world, and it offers a full tuition fee waiver

The University of Manchester has announced that the application deadline for the scholarship award will terminate on March 31, 2024

The University of Manchester, UK, is accepting applications from doctoral students who want to study under scholarship.

The school is offering a full tuition waiver to 40 students from across the world who are willing to relocate and take up doctoral research at the school.

The University of Manchester offers scholarships to doctoral students. Photo credit: Getty Images/Izusek and Aaron Foster. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Information on the website of the school notes that the offer is managed by the school's faculty of science and engineering.

University of Manchester's dean's doctoral scholarship award

The offer is valid for a period of three years and five months, and the selected students must study full-time at the University of Manchester.

The school notes that the candidates must meet other criteria for normal admission into the school to be considered.

This means submission of an application for a PhD program at the University of Manchester and then indicating interest in the scholarship program.

The school says:

"Dean's Doctoral Scholarships work on a nomination basis, the lead supervisor will consider you for nomination and will support you through the process. It is important that you have had significant contact with the supervisory team during the application process and that they are aware that you wish to be considered for funding.In order to be considered, applicants must apply for a place on the PhD programme of your choice as early as possible before the advertised funding deadline."

The deadline for the submission of applications is March 31, 2024.

