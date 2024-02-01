Ondo University has rewarded its three best-graduating students, female precisely, for the 2022/2023 academic session

The three best-graduating students for the 2022/2023 academic session at the University of Medical Sciences Ondo state, have bagged automatic employment.

Three female students emerged overall best University of Medical Sciences (UNIMEDs) Ondo state. Photo credit: The Guardian

The management of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMEDs) offered automatic employment to Miss Francisca Aemulegun who got First Class in Physiology, Miss Marcy Saba, who was the best female graduating student and Micheal Aremu who was the best male graduating student.

Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adesegun Fatusi, made this known at the university’s 5th convocation ceremony, The Nation reported.

According to the VC, the institution was committed to supporting the beneficiaries to pursue further education.

Prof. Fatusi added that 19 out of 528 graduands bagged the First Class degree, 217 got Second Class upper, 94 got Second Class lower and 15 bagged the Third Class honours in the two sessions.

Speaking further, the VC noted that the institution would not relent in pushing for the advancement of African Herbal Medicine.

