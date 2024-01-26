The Bayelsa government is taking steps to make the teaching and learning of Chinese language a priority in public schools in the state

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - The Bayelsa state government has said it is working on plans to make the teaching and learning of Chinese, French and Ijaw languages a priority in public schools.

As reported by The Punch, the government also said it wants to place greater importance on science and mathematics.

Deputy governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this when the national and state chapters of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) paid him a courtesy visit in Yenagoa on Thursday, January 25.

Ewhrudjakpo explained that the emphasis on the above-listed languages was to equip the young ones to take full advantage of career opportunities offered by those subjects in the future.

The government official added that there is a growing economic influence of China in global affairs.

Legit.ng reports that during the meeting, APWEN also presented two awards to the deputy governor.

