12 university lecturers get N761.4m from the federal government to pursue PhD programmes in France

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono said the 12 scholars are from 8 beneficiary institutions.

Echono said the programme will help to foster innovation and contribute to the development of the Nigerian research and development sector

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 12 Nigerian lecturers from public tertiary institutions have been awarded scholarships to undertake doctoral, PhD, and studies on science-related disciplines in France.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, said the programme is under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Scholarship for Academic Staff Intervention, TSAS, programme.

Echono disclosed this at the pre-departure briefing of the scholars in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

He said the event flagged off the implementation of the agreement between TETFund and Campus France reached in April of 2023.

According to Leadership, he explained that the 12 scholars were approved by the management of TETFund from 8 beneficiary institutions.

“The sum of N63,457,600.40 (€ 77,862.16) was approved in favour of each scholar for the Three (3) year duration of the programme, which amounts to a total of 761,491,924.80 (€ 934,345.92) in favour of the 12 approved scholars which would be disbursed to each beneficiary in line with the provisions of the agreement,”

He explained that the Successful prospective scholars would undertake various postgraduate programmes of National Priority at the following universities in France:

Universite Paris -Est Creteil (UPEC), France: 3 scholars

University of Strasbourg, Paris, France: 1 scholar

Universite De Lorraine (L.G.IPM), France: 2 scholars

Universite Claude Bernard, Lyon 1, France: 3 scholars

Universite Lyon 2, France: 1 scholar

Cancer Research Center of Lyon, France: 1 scholar

Institut Superieur D’Electronique de Paris: 1 scholar

The TETFund boss urged the scholars to take full advantage of the opportunities to participate in cutting-edge research projects, work with world-renowned researchers and have access to state-of-the-art research facilities.

Echono further stated that the programme will help to foster innovation and contribute to the development of the Nigerian research and development sector.

