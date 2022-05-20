The Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently released its results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2022 and told candidates how to check for their scores through text message.

But it is left to various tertiary institutions in Nigeria to set their various cut-off or benchmarks for government-approved courses and programs.

For 2022, Legit.ng has compiled a list of cut-off marks set by universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary schools both public and private.

Below are the lists:

Federal universities

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi (ATBU) 180 Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria 180 Bayero University, Kano (BUK)- 180 Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) 180 Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) 180 Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna) 180 Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) 180 Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State (FUD) 180 Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina (FUDutsinma) 180 Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State (FUKashere) 180 Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State (FULafia)- 180 Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State (FULokoja) 180 Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State (FUNAI)- 180 Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa (FUOtuoke) 180 Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (FUOYE)- 180 Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State (FUWukari)- 180 Michael Okpara Uni. of Agric., Umudike (MOUAU)- 180 Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola (MAUTECH, formerly FUTYOLA) 180 National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos (NOUN) N/A Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna 180 Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) 180 Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife 200 Police Academy Wudil 180 University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Gwagwalada 180 Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) 200 Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) 180 University of Benin (UNIBEN) 200 University of Calabar (UNICAL) 180 University of Ibadan (UI) 200 University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) 180 University of Jos (UNIJOS) 180 University of Lagos (UNILAG) 200 University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) 180 University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) 180 University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT) 180 University of Uyo (UNIUYO) 180 Usumanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUSOK) 180

State universities

Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) 180 Adamawa State University Mubi (ADSU) 180 Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA) 180 Akwa Ibom State University of Technology, Uyo (AKUTECH) 180 Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma 180 Anambra State University of Science & Technology, Uli 180 Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG) 180 Benue State University, Makurdi (BSUM) 180, Medicine 200 Cross River State University of Science & Technology, Calabar (CRUTECH)- 180 Delta State University Abraka (DELSU) 180 Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki 180 Ekiti State University (EKSU) 180 Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu 180 Gombe State Univeristy (GSU), Gombe 180 Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) 180 Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuoumeni 180 Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri 180 Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna 180 Kano University of Science & Technology (KUST), Wudil 180 Kebbi State University, Kebbi (KSUSTA)- 180 Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba 180 Kwara State University (KWASU), Ilorin 180 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso 180 Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos 190 Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) 180 Niger Delta Unversity (NDU), Yenagoa 180 Northwest University (NU), Kano 180 Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye 180 Ondo State University of Science & Technology, Okitipupa 180 Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Oshogbo 180 Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU) 180 Rivers State University of Science & Technology (RSUST) 180 Sokoto State University, Sokoto (SSU) 180 Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode (TASUED) 180 Taraba State University, Jalingo (TSU) 180 Technical University, Ibadan 180 Umaru Musa YarAdua University, Katsina (UMYU) 180

Federal polytechnics

Auchi Polytechnic (AUCHIPOLY) 150 Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti 150 Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi 150 Federal Polytechnic, Bida 150 Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu N/A Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State 150 Federal Polytechnic, Idah 150 Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro 150 Federal Polytechnic, Mubi TBA Federal Polytechnic, Namoda TBA Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa 150 Federal Polytechnic, Nekede 150 Federal Polytechnic Offa 150 Federal Polytechnic, Oko 150 Federal School of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu 150 Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna 150 Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic TBA Nigeria Army School of Military Engineering TBA Waziri Umaru Fed. Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi TBA Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) 150 for ND, 180 for UNN Degree

State polytechnics

Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic 150 Abia State Polytechnic 150 Adamawa State Polytechnic 150 Abdul-Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara TBA Akwa-Ibom State Polytechnic 150 Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic 150 Akwa Ibom State College of Arts and Science Nung, Ukim 150 Benue State Polytechnic 150 College of Administrative and Business Studies, Potiskum 150 Enugu Polytechnic 150 GATEWAY Polytechnic, Igbesa 150 Rufus Giwa Polytechnic 150 The Polytechnic, Ibadan 150 Institute of Management and Technology Enugu 150 Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo 150 Jigawa State Polytechnic 150 Kano State Polytechnic 150 Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic 150 Kogi State Polytechnic 150 Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin 150 Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu 150 Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 150 Nasarawa State Polytechnic 150 Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic 150 Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku 150 Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe 150 Osun State Polytechnic, Iree 150 Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke 150 Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro 150 Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi 150 Polytechnic of Sokoto 150 Ramat Polytechnic 150 Rivers State College of Arts and Science 150 Rivers State Polytechnic 150 Gateway Polytechnic Saapade 150 Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Usen 150 Niger State Poly, Zungeru, Niger State 150

Private institutions

Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State 180 Covenant University, Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State 180 Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun State 180 Pan-Atlantic University, Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State 180 Veritas University, Abuja, Fct 180 Ritman University,Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa-Ibom State 180 Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State. (Affl To Oau, Ile-Ife) 180 Piaget College Of Education, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State 180 Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State 170 Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State 170 Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State 170 Redeemers University, Ogun State 170 Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State 160 Al- Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State –160 American University Of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State 160 Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State 160 Baze University, Abuja, FCT 160 Bells University Of Technology, Ota, Ogun State 160 Godfrey Okoye University, Urgwuomu- Nike, Enugu State 160 Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Ekiti State 160 Kwararafa University, Wukari, Taraba State 160 Madonna University, Okija, Imo State 160 Paul University, Awka, Anambra State 160 Hallmark University, Ijebu-Itele, Ogun State 160 Augustine University, Ilara, Lagos, Lagos State 160 Nana Aishat Memorial College Of Education, Kwara State 160 Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State 150 Nigeria Turkish Nile University, Abuja, Fct – 150 Obong University, Obong, Ntak, Akwa Ibom 150 Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State 150 Jibwis College Of Arabic And Islamic Education, Gombe, Gombe State 150 University Of Mkar, Gboko, Benue State 140 Catholic Institution Of West Africa, Port Harcourt. (Affl To Univ Of Calabar) 140 Kinsey College Of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State 140 Lessel College Of Education, Lessel, Ushongo Lga, Benue State 140 Ecwa College Of Education, Igbaja, Kwara State 140 Achievers University Owo, Ondo State 120 Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State 120 Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State 120 Caritas University, Amorji-Nike, Enugu, Enugu State 120 Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State 120 Novena University, Ogume, Delta State 120 Renaissance University, Ojiagu-Agbani, Enugu, Enugu State 120 Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi State 120 Mcpherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State 120 Southwestern University, Okun-Owa, Ogun State 120 Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Edo State 120 Wellspring University, Irhihi-Ogbaneki, Benin City, Edo State 120 Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State 120 Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State 120 Summit Univerity, Offa, Kwara State 120– Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State 120 Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State 120 Kings University, Ode-Omu, Osun State 120 Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State 120 Crown Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Kwara State 120 Clifford University, Owerrintta, Abia State 120 Coal City University, Enugu, Enugu State 120 Ipere College Of Education, Agyaragu, Nasarawa State 120 Corona College Of Education, Lekki, Lagos State 120 Tansian University, Oba, Anambra State 110 Jigawa State College Of Islamic And Legal Studies, Ringim, Jigawa State 100 College Of Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State 100 Gboko College Of Education, Gboko, Benue State 100 Hill College Of Education, Gwanji, Akwanga, Nasarawa State 100 Institute Of Ecumenical Education, Thinker Corner, Enugu, Enugu State 100 St. Augustine College Of Education (Project Time), Yaba, Lagos State 100 Pan African College Of Education, Offa, Kwara State 100 Festmed College Of Education, Ajowa,Ondo State 120 Sunnah College Of Education, Bauchi, Bauchi State 140 Biga College Of Education, Arkilla, Federal-Low Cost, Nasarawa, Sokoto State 120 Diamond College Of Education, Aba, Abia State 120 Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi State – 120

Meanwhile, JAMB had given reasons why some results of the 2022 UTME may not be released.

In an interview on Monday, May 16, head, public affairs and protocol in JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, listed reasons that could lead to a candidate’s result being withheld.

Benjamin said:

“We have released results for this batch. There are many factors that can lead to a result being withheld. It could be as a result of examination malpractice, the candidate’s inability to conduct himself or herself properly, a breach in procedural process or a review of the centre.”

