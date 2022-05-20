Global site navigation

Local editions

Full Lists Of JAMB 2022 Cut-off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Other Institutions
Education

Full Lists Of JAMB 2022 Cut-off Marks For Universities, Polytechnics, Other Institutions

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The Joint Admissions And Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently released its results of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2022 and told candidates how to check for their scores through text message.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

But it is left to various tertiary institutions in Nigeria to set their various cut-off or benchmarks for government-approved courses and programs.

For 2022, Legit.ng has compiled a list of cut-off marks set by universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary schools both public and private.

JAMB registrar
Schools have set their JAMB cut-off marks for 2022 (Photo: JAMB)
Source: Facebook

Below are the lists:

Federal universities

  1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi (ATBU) 180
  2. Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria 180
  3. Bayero University, Kano (BUK)- 180
  4. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) 180
  5. Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) 180
  6. Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna) 180
  7. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) 180
  8. Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State (FUD) 180
  9. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina (FUDutsinma) 180
  10. Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State (FUKashere) 180
  11. Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State (FULafia)- 180
  12. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State (FULokoja) 180
  13. Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State (FUNAI)- 180
  14. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa (FUOtuoke) 180
  15. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State (FUOYE)- 180
  16. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State (FUWukari)- 180
  17. Michael Okpara Uni. of Agric., Umudike (MOUAU)- 180
  18. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola (MAUTECH, formerly FUTYOLA) 180
  19. National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos (NOUN) N/A
  20. Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna 180
  21. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) 180
  22. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife 200
  23. Police Academy Wudil 180
  24. University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Gwagwalada 180
  25. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) 200
  26. Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) 180
  27. University of Benin (UNIBEN) 200
  28. University of Calabar (UNICAL) 180
  29. University of Ibadan (UI) 200
  30. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) 180
  31. University of Jos (UNIJOS) 180
  32. University of Lagos (UNILAG) 200
  33. University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) 180
  34. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) 180
  35. University of Port-Harcourt (UNIPORT) 180
  36. University of Uyo (UNIUYO) 180
  37. Usumanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUSOK) 180

Read also

Updated: How APC, PDP stand in 22 states winners have been declared by INEC so far (infographics)

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

State universities

  1. Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) 180
  2. Adamawa State University Mubi (ADSU) 180
  3. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA) 180
  4. Akwa Ibom State University of Technology, Uyo (AKUTECH) 180
  5. Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma 180
  6. Anambra State University of Science & Technology, Uli 180
  7. Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG) 180
  8. Benue State University, Makurdi (BSUM) 180, Medicine 200
  9. Cross River State University of Science & Technology, Calabar (CRUTECH)- 180
  10. Delta State University Abraka (DELSU) 180
  11. Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki 180
  12. Ekiti State University (EKSU) 180
  13. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu 180
  14. Gombe State Univeristy (GSU), Gombe 180
  15. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL) 180
  16. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuoumeni 180
  17. Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri 180
  18. Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna 180
  19. Kano University of Science & Technology (KUST), Wudil 180
  20. Kebbi State University, Kebbi (KSUSTA)- 180
  21. Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba 180
  22. Kwara State University (KWASU), Ilorin 180
  23. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso 180
  24. Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos 190
  25. Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) 180
  26. Niger Delta Unversity (NDU), Yenagoa 180
  27. Northwest University (NU), Kano 180
  28. Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye 180
  29. Ondo State University of Science & Technology, Okitipupa 180
  30. Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Oshogbo 180
  31. Plateau State University, Bokkos (PLASU) 180
  32. Rivers State University of Science & Technology (RSUST) 180
  33. Sokoto State University, Sokoto (SSU) 180
  34. Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode (TASUED) 180
  35. Taraba State University, Jalingo (TSU) 180
  36. Technical University, Ibadan 180
  37. Umaru Musa YarAdua University, Katsina (UMYU) 180

Read also

Revealed: 10 lawmakers who will not return to Lagos Assembly after 2019 elections

Federal polytechnics

  1. Auchi Polytechnic (AUCHIPOLY) 150
  2. Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti 150
  3. Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi 150
  4. Federal Polytechnic, Bida 150
  5. Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu N/A
  6. Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State 150
  7. Federal Polytechnic, Idah 150
  8. Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro 150
  9. Federal Polytechnic, Mubi TBA
  10. Federal Polytechnic, Namoda TBA
  11. Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa 150
  12. Federal Polytechnic, Nekede 150
  13. Federal Polytechnic Offa 150
  14. Federal Polytechnic, Oko 150
  15. Federal School of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu 150
  16. Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna 150
  17. Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic TBA
  18. Nigeria Army School of Military Engineering TBA
  19. Waziri Umaru Fed. Polytechnic Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi TBA
  20. Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) 150 for ND, 180 for UNN Degree

State polytechnics

  1. Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic 150
  2. Abia State Polytechnic 150
  3. Adamawa State Polytechnic 150
  4. Abdul-Gusau Polytechnic, Talata-Mafara TBA
  5. Akwa-Ibom State Polytechnic 150
  6. Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic 150
  7. Akwa Ibom State College of Arts and Science Nung, Ukim 150
  8. Benue State Polytechnic 150
  9. College of Administrative and Business Studies, Potiskum 150
  10. Enugu Polytechnic 150
  11. GATEWAY Polytechnic, Igbesa 150
  12. Rufus Giwa Polytechnic 150
  13. The Polytechnic, Ibadan 150
  14. Institute of Management and Technology Enugu 150
  15. Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo 150
  16. Jigawa State Polytechnic 150
  17. Kano State Polytechnic 150
  18. Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic 150
  19. Kogi State Polytechnic 150
  20. Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin 150
  21. Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu 150
  22. Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 150
  23. Nasarawa State Polytechnic 150
  24. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic 150
  25. Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku 150
  26. Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe 150
  27. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree 150
  28. Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke 150
  29. Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro 150
  30. Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi 150
  31. Polytechnic of Sokoto 150
  32. Ramat Polytechnic 150
  33. Rivers State College of Arts and Science 150
  34. Rivers State Polytechnic 150
  35. Gateway Polytechnic Saapade 150
  36. Edo State Institute of Technology and Management, Usen 150
  37. Niger State Poly, Zungeru, Niger State 150

Read also

List of 41 senators who have lost return tickets to National Assembly

Private institutions

  1. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State 180
  2. Covenant University, Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State 180
  3. Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, Osun State 180
  4. Pan-Atlantic University, Ahmed Onibudo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State 180
  5. Veritas University, Abuja, Fct 180
  6. Ritman University,Ikot-Ekpene, Akwa-Ibom State 180
  7. Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo State. (Affl To Oau, Ile-Ife) 180
  8. Piaget College Of Education, Ibara, Abeokuta, Ogun State 180
  9. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State 170
  10. Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State 170
  11. Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara State 170
  12. Redeemers University, Ogun State 170
  13. Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State 160
  14. Al- Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State –160
  15. American University Of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State 160
  16. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State 160
  17. Baze University, Abuja, FCT 160
  18. Bells University Of Technology, Ota, Ogun State 160
  19. Godfrey Okoye University, Urgwuomu- Nike, Enugu State 160
  20. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Ekiti State 160
  21. Kwararafa University, Wukari, Taraba State 160
  22. Madonna University, Okija, Imo State 160
  23. Paul University, Awka, Anambra State 160
  24. Hallmark University, Ijebu-Itele, Ogun State 160
  25. Augustine University, Ilara, Lagos, Lagos State 160
  26. Nana Aishat Memorial College Of Education, Kwara State 160
  27. Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State 150
  28. Nigeria Turkish Nile University, Abuja, Fct – 150
  29. Obong University, Obong, Ntak, Akwa Ibom 150
  30. Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State 150
  31. Jibwis College Of Arabic And Islamic Education, Gombe, Gombe State 150
  32. University Of Mkar, Gboko, Benue State 140
  33. Catholic Institution Of West Africa, Port Harcourt. (Affl To Univ Of Calabar) 140
  34. Kinsey College Of Education, Ilorin, Kwara State 140
  35. Lessel College Of Education, Lessel, Ushongo Lga, Benue State 140
  36. Ecwa College Of Education, Igbaja, Kwara State 140
  37. Achievers University Owo, Ondo State 120
  38. Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State 120
  39. Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State 120
  40. Caritas University, Amorji-Nike, Enugu, Enugu State 120
  41. Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State 120
  42. Novena University, Ogume, Delta State 120
  43. Renaissance University, Ojiagu-Agbani, Enugu, Enugu State 120
  44. Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi State 120
  45. Mcpherson University, Seriki Sotayo, Ogun State 120
  46. Southwestern University, Okun-Owa, Ogun State 120
  47. Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Edo State 120
  48. Wellspring University, Irhihi-Ogbaneki, Benin City, Edo State 120
  49. Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State 120
  50. Wesley University, Ondo, Ondo State 120
  51. Summit Univerity, Offa, Kwara State 120–
  52. Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State 120
  53. Hezekiah University, Umudi, Imo State 120
  54. Kings University, Ode-Omu, Osun State 120
  55. Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State 120
  56. Crown Hill University, Eiyenkorin, Kwara State 120
  57. Clifford University, Owerrintta, Abia State 120
  58. Coal City University, Enugu, Enugu State 120
  59. Ipere College Of Education, Agyaragu, Nasarawa State 120
  60. Corona College Of Education, Lekki, Lagos State 120
  61. Tansian University, Oba, Anambra State 110
  62. Jigawa State College Of Islamic And Legal Studies, Ringim, Jigawa State 100
  63. College Of Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State 100
  64. Gboko College Of Education, Gboko, Benue State 100
  65. Hill College Of Education, Gwanji, Akwanga, Nasarawa State 100
  66. Institute Of Ecumenical Education, Thinker Corner, Enugu, Enugu State 100
  67. St. Augustine College Of Education (Project Time), Yaba, Lagos State 100
  68. Pan African College Of Education, Offa, Kwara State 100
  69. Festmed College Of Education, Ajowa,Ondo State 120
  70. Sunnah College Of Education, Bauchi, Bauchi State 140
  71. Biga College Of Education, Arkilla, Federal-Low Cost, Nasarawa, Sokoto State 120
  72. Diamond College Of Education, Aba, Abia State 120
  73. Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi State – 120

Read also

Top 20 universities in Nigeria

Meanwhile, JAMB had given reasons why some results of the 2022 UTME may not be released.

In an interview on Monday, May 16, head, public affairs and protocol in JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, listed reasons that could lead to a candidate’s result being withheld.

Benjamin said:

“We have released results for this batch. There are many factors that can lead to a result being withheld. It could be as a result of examination malpractice, the candidate’s inability to conduct himself or herself properly, a breach in procedural process or a review of the centre.”

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel