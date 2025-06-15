Air India flight AI171 crashed on Thursday - killing all but one of the 242 people onboard - and friends and relatives assistance centres have been created at London Gatwick and other airports

The co-pilot on the doomed Air India flight AI171 pulled the plane's wing flaps instead of retracting the landing gear, according to an aviation expert.

This simple - but devastating - mistake caused the plane to crash into the medical college in Ahmedabad, western India, commercial airline pilot and YouTuber Captain Steve said yesterday. All but one of the 242 people onboard the plane, which was destined for London Gatwick Airport, died.

Steve, who analyses plane crashes and close calls, said: "Here's what I think happened, again folks this is just my opinion. I think the pilot flying said to the co-pilot said 'gear up' at the appropriate time. I think the co-pilot grabbed the flap handle and raised the flaps, instead of the gear. If that happened, this explains a lot of why this airplane stopped flying."

Raising the flaps would have caused the plane to lose airspeed and altitude quickly, something Steve stresses would have been very difficult to control. This, he feels, would have led to the horrific impact, marking the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Steve believes his theory may be the case because the 787's composite wings would normally bend during take off as lift forces take it into the air. However, in footage taken moments before the impact, the Air India plane appears to show no such bending, supporting the speculation the flaps which help lift the plane off had accidentally been retracted.

