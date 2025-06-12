Tragedy struck on Thursday, June 12, as the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad and claimed 241 lives, leaving only one survivor

Among the victims was a doctor couple identified as Dr. Komi Vyas and Dr. Prateek Joshi and their three young children, whose final moments were captured in a now-viral selfie taken aboard the aircraft

According to family members and colleagues, the family was relocating to London where Dr Joshi had been residing, and Dr Vyas had just resigned from her position at Pacific Hospital in Udaipur to join him

In a tragic turn of events, a doctor couple and their three young children were among the victims of the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, which claimed the lives of 241 people on board.

The deceased from Banswara, Pratik Joshi, his wife Komi Vyas, their twin sons Pradyut and Nakul, and their eldest daughter Miraya. Photo: Siddharaj Solanki/Bloomberg via Getty Images, NDTV

Air India tragedy: Selfie of couple and children killed goes viral

As reported by NDTV, on Thursday, families and community have been thrown into mourning, with a smiling selfie taken aboard the ill-fated aircraft now serving as a haunting reminder of their final moments.

The selfie, taken by Dr Joshi before takeoff, shows the couple smiling across the aisle from their three children. The image captured what was meant to be a joyful new chapter in their lives.

Details about the couple emerge

Dr Komi Vyas, who previously worked at a hospital in Udaipur, had recently quit her job and was relocating to London to join her husband, Dr Prateek Joshi.

The couple and their children — twin boys Nakul and Pradyut, aged five, and their eight-year-old daughter Miraya — were passengers on Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London.

A view of the site where the India Air plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025. Photo credit: Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

According to hospital sources, both Dr Vyas and Dr Joshi had worked at Pacific Hospital in Udaipur.

“Komi had quit her job recently to join her husband in London,” said a spokesperson from the hospital. Dr Joshi had travelled to Banswara earlier in the week to accompany his family on the journey.

The family left for Ahmedabad a day before the flight. A cousin of Dr Joshi, Nayan, said, “Prateek had come here just two days ago to take his wife and children with him. Several other members of both families went to see them off.”

Air India tragedy: Lone survivor speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a British national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, has been identified as the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad, India's western city.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12.

GS Malik, Ahmedabad police commissioner, confirmed that Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was onboard seat 11A, survived the crash and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

