Trinity House pastor, Ituah Ighodalo, shared a moving Instagram tribute on her 5th death anniversary, stirring emotions online

Friends, followers, and fans gathered online and offline to celebrate the life and impact of the beloved ex-beauty queen

Emotional reactions trail his tribute as Nigerians commend the pastor for keeping her memory alive with grace and strength

It’s been five years since Nigeria lost one of its most graceful women, Ibidun Ighodalo, but for her husband, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the pain of her absence remains deeply personal and profound.

On June 14, 2020, Ibidun, a celebrated beauty queen, event planner, and humanitarian, passed away suddenly at age 40 while on official duty in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

To mark her 5th death anniversary, Pastor Ituah took to Instagram to share a soul-stirring tribute, reminding many of the love they once shared and the void her passing left behind.

Pastor Ighodalo’s tribute to late wife 5 years after her death melts hearts. Photos: @ibiduniighodalo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ituah’s Tribute sparks reactions

In his post, Pastor Ituah poured out his heart with poetic lines that reflected grief, love, and unwavering connection.

He wrote:

“Life isn’t always what it seems to be. Words can’t express what you mean to me. Even though you’re gone, we are still a team. It’s hard with you not around, knowing you are in Heaven smiling down… In my heart is where I’ll keep you. #IbidunniForever.”

The post drew emotional reactions from fans and fellow believers who praised his loyalty, strength, and public display of enduring love.

See the post here:

"This is the kind of love” - Nigerians react

Social media quickly lit up with tributes, memories, and admiration for the late philanthropist and her grieving husband.

@adaanambra wrote:

“This is so beautiful. If thinking of someone could bring them back, Ibidun would return to you.”

@olanikeoobadara added:

“We know it has been hard, but it’s warming to see you smile again. May her soul continue to rest in peace.”

@shadeimany shared:

“She was so beautiful, too beautiful—just like an angel. And they say angels don’t stay long on earth.”

@samwalters217 wrote:

“Even in death, this woman is still loved deeply. We can all only hope for love like this.”

@glowbyannie_ stated:

"This kind of love is rare. I didn’t know her personally but I cried reading this. God bless you, sir."

@oluwaseyifunmi_ wrote:

"Love that transcends death. Pastor Ituah is a strong man. Ibidun was truly an angel on earth."

@kingsley_.o commented:

"This hit me hard. You can feel the pain in his words even after five years. May she continue to rest in peace."

Ibidun suddenly died at age 40 while on official duty in Rivers State. Photos: @ibiduniighodalo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo speaks on marriage plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ituah Ighodalo has granted an interview about his alleged remarriage plan to Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, years after losing his first wife, Ibidunni Ighodalo.

During an interview with media personality Osayuwamen Saleh on Upgradetv, the clergy spoke about his last marriage to the late event planner. According to him, he was not aware that he was remarrying any woman and congratulated the blogger, who broke the news.

Pastor Ituah disclosed that when a person has raked in money from the views, he must pay his tithe from the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng