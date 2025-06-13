Chizoba Ejiofor, the overall best graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has secured a prestigious Commonwealth scholarship after earning an exceptional CGPA of 4.98

Education advocate Alex Onyia stepped in to support Ejiofor after UNN failed to award him the promised N50,000 prize for academic excellence

With over £33,000 in funding, the scholarship covers tuition, flights, and monthly stipends, offering Ejiofor a transformative opportunity for further studies

A student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Chizoba Ejiofor, who achieved the institution’s highest graduating CGPA of 4.98, secured a fully funded Commonwealth scholarship.

Education advocate and tech entrepreneur Alex Onyia announced the news on social media on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

University of Nigeria’s Best Graduating Student Wins N65 Million

Onyia revealed that he had taken responsibility for supporting Ejiofor after the university failed to award him the promised N50,000 prize for academic excellence.

“I have a good news. A very good news. You remember Chizoba Ejiofor, who graduated as UNN overall best graduating student with CGPA of 4.98, that UNN refused to fulfill the N50k price promised to him?

“I took him up as a full responsibility. We started working tirelessly together since last year to secure a fully funded scholarship, and today we have the good news,” Onyia wrote.

Scholarship covers tuition, flights, and stipends

Onyia disclosed that Ejiofor was awarded a fully funded Commonwealth scholarship worth over £33,000.

The package includes tuition, flight tickets, and monthly stipends.

“This is fully funded scholarship from Commonwealth. Over 33 thousand pounds in scholarship, flight tickets and monthly stipends inclusive. No one can describe how happy and fulfilled I am today,” he added.

Ejiofor’s achievement, along with Onyia’s unwavering support, has drawn admiration from the academic and professional community.

His success story highlights the importance of recognizing and rewarding academic excellence while providing deserving students with opportunities to advance their education.

Commonwealth scholarship

The Commonwealth Scholarship is a prestigious, fully funded program that enables talented students from Commonwealth countries to pursue higher education in the UK.

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), it covers tuition, airfare, and living expenses. The scholarship supports master's and PhD studies, aiming to foster global development by equipping scholars with advanced knowledge and skills.

Applicants must demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to contributing to their home country’s progress.

With a strong emphasis on leadership and innovation, the program has empowered thousands of scholars since its inception, strengthening international collaboration and sustainable development.

UNN student emerged as overall best graduating student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Amarachi Eze, a brilliant Nigerian student, has been celebrated online for her outstanding academic achievement.

She emerged as the overall best-graduating student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, a feat that has earned her massive recognition.

Photos of Eze dressed in her graduation gown and surrounded by lecturers were shared on social media by @PMP_RX. The pictures captured the moment when Eze's achievement wasn't celebrated during the 2024 Pharmacy_ induction ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng