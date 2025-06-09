Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) has announced its top scorers in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, showcasing academic excellence and dedication among its students

Four outstanding candidates, led by Kaamilah Kareem with a remarkable 371 points, demonstrated exceptional performance across key subjects

Their achievements reaffirm NTIC’s commitment to nurturing academic brilliance and preparing students for future success

Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) has unveiled its top scorers in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, further cementing its reputation as a hub for academic excellence.

Four exceptional students stood out, each achieving remarkable scores in key subjects.

NTIC Releases Names and Score of Top JAMB Scorers in 2025, Leading Student Scores 371. Photo credit: NTIC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Kaamilah Kareem leads NTIC top JAMB scorers

Kaamilah Kareem emerged as NTIC’s highest scorer with an outstanding total of 371 marks. She recorded impressive subject scores: English - 78, Mathematics - 98, Chemistry - 97, and Physics - 98. Her exceptional performance highlights her dedication and academic prowess.

Kennedy Onyinyechukwu Okadike secures second place

Following closely behind, Kennedy Onyinyechukwu Okadike secured an impressive 370 marks.

His scores across subjects were English - 77, Mathematics - 98, Physics - 98, and Chemistry - 97. His stellar achievement reinforces NTIC’s commitment to nurturing academic brilliance.

Enwere Kingsley Ikenna demonstrates strength in sciences

With a total score of 365, Enwere Kingsley Ikenna showcased his strong grasp of science-based subjects.

His individual results included Mathematics - 98, Physics - 98, Chemistry - 90, and English - 79.

Tolulope James rounds off NTIC’s top four

Completing the top four scorers is Tolulope James, who achieved a total of 359 marks.

His scores were English - 75, Mathematics - 98, Chemistry - 92, and Physics - 94.

NTIC Releases Names and Score of Top JAMB Scorers in 2025, Leading Student Scores 371. Photo credit: NTIC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

NTIC continues to foster excellence

NTIC remains steadfast in its commitment to academic distinction, consistently producing top-performing students in national examinations.

The latest JAMB results reflect the school’s dedication to quality education, rigorous training, and student success.

These outstanding achievements reinforce NTIC’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading institutions for academic brilliance, with students excelling in key STEM subjects.

About NTIC

Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) is an educational institution in Nigeria, known for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic student development.

Established to provide world-class education, NTIC integrates a rigorous curriculum with innovative teaching methods to nurture critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The school is said to place strong emphasis on STEM subjects, consistently producing top-performing students in national and international examinations.

Beyond academics, NTIC is believed to promote character development, leadership, and community engagement, ensuring students are well-prepared for future success.

School celebrates student with outstanding UTME result

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) celebrated a remarkable academic achievement as one of its students, Kennedy Onyinyechukwu Okadike, secured an outstanding score of 370 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This impressive accomplishment highlighted Kennedy’s dedication, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence.

His success was also attributed to the unwavering support provided by his teachers, parents, and the school management, who played a crucial role in fostering a conducive learning environment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng