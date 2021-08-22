Webometrics has released the July 2021 edition of its ranking of the universities and other higher education institutions across the world.

A look at the ranking by Legit.ng indicates that the University of Ibadan, Covenant University, and Obafemi Awolowo University occupied the top three spots respectively.

The University of Ibadan, Covenant University, and OAU have been ranked top in Nigeria. Photo credits: Guardian Nigeria, Covenant University, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, Joseph Isikuru

While two of the top three, UI and OAU, are federal universities, the remaining one, Covenant University, is private-owned.

The University of Nigeria (UNN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAH) emerged fourth and fifth in Nigeria respectively.

Legit.ng gathers that the aim of the ranking is to promote academic web presence and support the Open Access initiatives.

Here is a full list of the top 20 Nigerian universities, according to Webometrics:

University of Ibadan Covenant University Ota Obafemi Awolowo University University of Nigeria University of Lagos University of Port Harcourt Ahmadu Bello University Federal University of Technology Akure Landmark University Federal University of Technology Minna Bayero University Kano Ladoke Akintola University of Technology University of Calabar University of Benin Adekunle Ajasin University Ekiti State University Ado Ekiti (University of Ado Ekiti) Olabisi Onabanjo University (Ogun State University) University of Uyo Nnamdi Azikiwe University Federal University of Technology Owerri

