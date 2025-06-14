Nigerian socialite Isreal DMW has clarified his relationship with his boss, Davido, on social media

Shortly after Isreal’s messy fight with BBNaija star, Phyna, the singer’s aide noted that Davido is not his friend but means more to him

Isreal DMW’s description of Davido became a trending topic and it led to netizens dropping their hot takes

Singer Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, has clarified the relationship between him at OBO.

It is no news that Isreal DMW is often referred to as Davido’s houseboy over the way he fusses over and praises him while seeking favours from the music star.

Isreal was moved to clarify his relationship with Davido amid his fight with BBNaija star, Josepina ‘Phyna’ Otabor, on social media. Legit.ng had earlier reported that Phyna exposed her chat with Isreal after he blocked her on Instagram because of her friendship with his ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

Phyna’s rant against Isreal led to conversations about him being Davido’s boy among other things. The socialite then took to his Instagram stories to clarify the kind of relationship he has with his boss.

According to Isreal DMW, people are very wrong to call Davido his friend. The singer’s aide noted that OBO is his saviour, his boss, his president and his everything.

In his words:

“Calling 001 my friend is absolutely wrong. He’s my saviour, my benefactor, my oga, my own president, my everything. If I should come another life again, I will be with him.”

See a screenshot of Isreal’s post below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW calls Davido his everything

Isreal DMW’s description of his relationship with Davido spread on social media and it triggered reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Lucas_ugoh said:

“This is a man that remembers and very grateful…Never forget who gave you life when others couldn’t.”

Chiomajenniferchukwuemeka said:

“Absolutely true, you're so privileged Israel! This is the description of destiny helper people are praying for 👏👏.”

Shesjess03 said:

“Somebody that has a paying job as a logistic manager , una go Sidon Dey call am house boy cos of his loyalty. And many of una nor get work.”

Its.n.g.o.z.i said:

“Loyalty without boundaries 💯 👌 israel is simply working and earning ❤️.”

M.i.k.55 said:

“Always calling him houseboy but many of them wished to be in that position.”

Lynda_ohax said:

“Israel abeg hype am abeg. As e de sweet you e de pain dem jare. Hype your destiny helper abeg. E no easy. Davido has done a lot for you and it doesn't concern any one the way you choose to hype or appreciate him,But pls, let Sheila be pls. E don do abeg. Just try and move on.”

Chef_ivyjones1 said:

“Even Phyna will love to be in his shoes 😂.”

Ekunwe_sharon wrote:

“Na who dey help person be person god.”

Ruthalliyah said:

“He is not your friend, He is your helper, so I do understand why you want him in another life, if he doesn’t have money, we don’t know if you would be saying this.”

Tomiphilz said:

“Man dey hustle hin way, God dey open doors for am for that same hustle, but una sey na boy boy. Some of you will forever remain poor.”

Debbytopaz said:

“He’s loyal asf …His ex wife saw him that way bfr she agreed to marry him or was she under duress???? Y”all should stop the narrative of the houseboy shiiiii😂 And Israel Move on!!!…Na man you be now 🤦.”

Specklashed said:

“But you know you can't be around David forever 😂😂😂😂😂😂 won't you build your own life? Haba na why you still mumu at 40.”

Ogaslove said:

“Isreal is a very wicked person. You are just doing everything and manipulating everyone to isolate your ex wife. Very bitter ex. If I can't have you, nobody should have you attitude. Thank God man nor be God.”

How Davido helped Isreal DMW secure US visa

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW made headlines after he shared great news of how he secured a US visa.

He posted a video of himself thanking the Oba of Benin, his boss, Davido, and Ubi Franklin for making it happen.

In his post, he shared that America rules the world while hailing himself as the latest US visa holder.

