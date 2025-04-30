A Nigerian cleric has predicted the outcomes of the remaining matches of this season's UEFA Champions League

Arsenal lost their semi-final first leg to Paris Saint-Germain, but they hope to turn things around in the reverse fixture slated for the Parc des Princes

Barcelona and Inter Milan battle it out in the other fixture, and the pastor has named the team that will progress to the final

A Nigerian pastor, Bishop Papa Frank Lloyd, has sent the social media space agog when he predicted the outcome of the UEFA Champions League matches.

Arsenal suffered a 1-0 semi-final first leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night ahead of next week's reverse fixture, per Sky Sports.

Spanish giants Barcelona welcome Inter Milan to the Camp Nou in the other fixture, as both teams will battle to reach the final.

Speaking at the Light Bearer International Ministries in Port Harcourt, Bishop Lloyd declared that Arsenal will be knocked out in the semis.

The viral footage showed the cleric boldly predicting the outcomes of the upcoming matches involving Inter Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

He stated that Spanish club Barcelona would triumph over Italian side Inter Milan to secure a spot in the grand finale.

Addressing the highly entertaining reverse fixture between PSG and Arsenal, the self-acclaimed commander general of the prophetic said it was going to be the “final before the final”.

"I am seeing the end of the Champions League. Spain is defeating Italy. England is playing against France, that is the final before the final of the Champions League.

"It's a stiff battle, fierce batte between France and England. I am seeing an elongated time but at the end I am seeing PSG prevailing and I am seeing Spain and France in the final.

"I am seeing France close to it, but I saw Spain snatching it."

Fans have continued to react to the post on X, with some welcoming the prediction, while others were indifferent.

@AnthonyObbi said:

"I bookmark this prophecy, I just pray Arsenal own come to pass in Jesus Christ Name."

@geafrifa added:

"God has nothing to do with football, sir. Say that your fallen angel, whom you worship and pray to, reveals it to you, but not God."

@JayJanika posited:

"Some of these things er, as a man of God it’s not everything you feed your audience with, after receiving whatever ‘message from God’.

"Now you ask God for wisdom on how to handle the message, if it should be handled internally or it should come to the public domain."

Henry rates Arsenal chances

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes the tie is not over and anything can happen in the second leg in France.

The Gunners lost the first leg of their 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-final 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium.

Ousmane Dembele came clutch for the away side in the fourth minute, capitalising on a slow start from the Gunners.

