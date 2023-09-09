Ilupeju, Lagos - The burial rites of late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the founder of the Fountain of Life Church, commenced on Saturday, September 9, in Lagos State.

As reported by Punch, the burial ceremony started at about 11 a.m. at the church headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos State.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya passed at 67, leaving five children and six grandchildren behind. Photo Credit: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya

Source: UGC

Pastor Odukoya passed away at the age of 67 in the United States of America on Monday, August 7 and was survived by five children and six grandchildren.

At the service of songs, an ocean of tributes and tears flowed freely as clerics, colleagues, and mentees praised the clergyman for his roles in various lives, PMNews reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It has been confirmed that a Thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, September 10, at the church headquarters.

The preacher died less than two years after his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, passed. She died in November 2021 after a two-year battle with cancer.

They were married for 11 years and had two children.

He married Nomthi after his first wife, Bimbo, died in the ill-fated Sosoliso plane crash in 2005.

His union with Bimbo produced three children, including Jimmy — the star of Netflix’s Woman King movie.

In December 2021, the pastor lost his twin sister, Kehinde Hassan, to cancer.

Source: Legit.ng