President Bola Tinubu has given the nod for the composition of the oversight committee to organise the 4th AU MSME Forum

The event will boost the MSME sector across Africa and accelerate regional trade and value chain integration

The Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation & Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, during the event

President Bola Tinubu has approved the oversight committee to organise Nigeria’s hosting of the 4th African Union Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Forum to be held from June 23 to 27, 2025, in Abuja.

The Forum is a top event of the African Union Commission, founded in 2022 to boost the MSME ecosystem across Africa and accelerate regional trade and value chain integration.

The event cuts across key sectors in Africa

According to a statement seen by Legit.ng, the 2025 edition of the Forum is titled Building Resilient Digital Innovation, Market Access & Affordable Financing for Africa.

The Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation & Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, said on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, that Nigeria will take the centre stage in continental economic dialogue and chart a part of progress for MSMEs.

According to the statement, its membership spans across key sectors of the economy, comprising high-ranking officials and industry leaders.

The attendees at the event

The statement said that the committee members include the Minister of Finance, Trade and Industry, Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, John Enoh.

Others are the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Nonye Ayeni; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Aisha Rimi; Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Olasupo Olusi; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji; MD/CEO of NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello; Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Charles Odii; President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq; and Deputy Director of the African Union Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Anthony N. Alonwu.

Adekunle-Johnson was appointed the Host of the Country Coordinator and will serve as the committee’s secretary.

Nigeria joins Egypt, Ethiopia, and Namibia as countries that have hosted the Forum in three previous editions.

Why Nigeria wants to host the event

This year’s edition is expected to attract entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and development partners from Africa and beyond, reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership position in enterprise development and innovation.

The Forum comes when the present government continues to prioritise economic diversification, digital transformation, and access to finance, especially for MSMEs.

According to the statement, hosting the AU MSME Forum aligns with Nigeria’s broader efforts to strengthen intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area and to position Nigerian businesses for continental competitiveness.

FG announces 7th edition of MSME Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Monday, March 3, the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the launch of the seventh edition of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Award slated to hold this year.

Tola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs said the application portal for this year’s would be opened on March 7 and will run through April 7, 2025.

Speaking at a press briefing, Adekunle-Johnson said out of N700 million worth of prizes to be won, the overall winner of the 2025 MSMEs Award will receive a car, a house, a shop, and a cash prize.

