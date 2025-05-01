A Nigerian real estate mogul, Stephen Akintayo, has threatened to sue a US-based YouTuber for defamation

The billionaire disclosed through his lawyers that he will be pursuing a N1 billion and $50 million lawsuit against the YouTuber and others

His legal representatives disclosed that neither Akintayo nor his company, GTEXT Homes, have been found guilty by any court

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, Following the recent and unfounded social media attacks on Akintayo and his firm, GTEXT, the parties’ legal representatives said that they will be seeking redress for defamation.

Akintayo's lawyers pursue legal redress

According to the statement by Malachy Ugwumady Chambers, there was no indictment or conviction against Akintayo and his firm to warrant the defamation by the YouTuber and others.

The lawyers disclosed that investigations have confirmed that neither GTEXT Homes nor Akintayo has been indicted or convicted of any wrongdoing by any court of competent jurisdiction.

The statement revealed that the claim of a $150 million Dubai property fraud was false and lacked basis.

The lawyers the issue of Kingsley Nwankwo regarding a disgruntled volunteer sales representative making demands that cost the company money, the he has been remanded in custody.

Akintayo sues for N1bn and $50m from YouTuber

They disclosed that due to the perceived defamation, Akintayo’s representatives will pursue legal action, seeking N1 billion in damages each from all the parties who spread the falsehoods against Akintayo and GTEXT Homes.

“Specifically, we will be seeking damages to the tune of $50 million from a US-based YouTuber who has not only defamed Dr. Stephen Akintayo but also criminally profited from this defamation through monetised content,” the statement said.

According to the reports. GTEXT Homes remains steadfast in its commitment to integrity, transparency, and excellence. We will vigorously defend our reputation against these malicious falsehoods.

Nigerian billionaire vows to challenge court case

The development comes as the Founder of Rahmaniya Group, Abdulrahman Bashar, has vowed to challenge a judgment given against him by a Dubai Court, describing it as a pressure tactic to threaten his reputation and business.

A Dubai court sentenced the Nigerian billionaire to one year in prison for an alleged financial crime involving his dealings with CE Energy Company.

Abdulrahman disclosed that he is innocent and is taking steps to overturn the court's decision, working with the Global law firm HFW.

Abdulrahaman faults the court's ruling

According to reports, the UAE court gave the verdict on January 30, 2025, in the businessman's absence.

Abdulrahman expects that the Dubai Courts will overturn the judgment once his defence is heard.

The Nigerian billionaire asserted that CEE had used similar heavy-handed litigation tactics in the commercial proceedings, including seeking a Worldwide Freezing Order (the WFO) from the English Court against him.

EFCC arrests wanted businesswoman

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, April 29, arrested businesswoman Aisha Achimugu at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

It was gathered that Achimugu was arrested around 5 am shortly after her return from London.

Legit.ng reported that the EFCC declared Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, a well-known socialite, wanted for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

