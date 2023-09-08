President Bola Tinubu has opened up on his academic record when he was an undergraduate, saying that he was a brilliant student

While addressing Nigerians living in India, the president revealed how Deloitte trained him and further joined Exxon Mobil

The president, who was in India for the G-20 leaders' summit, addressed the Nigerian community where Nigerian students studying in the country were in attendance

New Delhi, India - President Bola Tinubu has revealed that he has a record of maintaining academic excellence as a student.

According to Daily Trust, the president made the revelation in an interaction with Nigerians in India on Thursday evening, September 7.

President Tinubu speaks on his academic record as a student Photo Credit: Dada Olusegun

President Tinubu addresses Nigerians in India

On Tuesday, September 5, President Tinubu departed the presidential villa to New Delhi in India, where he was invited to participate in the G-20 leaders' summit.

In a statement, Ajuri Ngelale, the spokesperson for the president, disclosed that the meeting was attended by several Nigerian students undergoing their studies in India.

President Tinubu expressed the confidence that the students can reach the top in their respective careers with determination, a change of mindset, honesty and dedication.

Tinubu reveals how he joined Exxon Mobil

The statement further revealed that the president was happy to have met with the Nigerian community in India, adding that good education brought him to the position he held today.

"I started small. I was a security guard. I was a tutor in school. I was a brilliant student. I joined Deloitte and was trained by one of the biggest accounting firms in the world because of my education."

President Tinubu further revealed that he asked the company if they have branches in Nigeria, and he was told that they have many clients in his home country that can employ him.

He then disclosed that that was how he joined Exxon Mobil and because of the successful auditor-general, treasurer and accountant.

