Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has reacted to viral rumours about his marriage crash

The close aide to OBO, who is married to Sheila, was also accused of domestic violence, which he has come out to debunk

Isreal shared a picture of him in school as he sent a message to those who believed the rumours about his marriage

Isreal DMW, one of Davido's most trusted allies, has been trending on social media over rumours of his marriage crash.

The logistics manager who made headlines after marrying Sheila Courage last year was said to have separated from his wife.

Davido's Isreal DMW shares picture of him in school as he debunks marriage crash rumours. Credit: @sheila.courage

Davido's aide was accused of domestic violence as the rumours also claimed his wife was romantically entangled with someone else before her father forced her to marry Isreal.

Davido's Isreal DMW reacts to rumours about his marriage

Isreal DMW couldn't help but clap back at the rumour mongers as he took to his Instagram story to show his current location at Benson Danosa University in Benin City, Edo State.

Legit.ng recall reporting that Isreal DMW had some months back revealed he was returning to school.

The logistics manager also sent a message to those who believed the claim that his marriage had crashed.

He wrote:

“You’re fully on your own, believing in any posts from gistlovers. You have mind following them at all. Na you sabi ooh. Fuking sht.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

