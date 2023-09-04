Davido’s Isreal DMW Breaks Silence As His Marriage Crash Rumours Go Viral: “You Are on Your Own”
- Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has reacted to viral rumours about his marriage crash
- The close aide to OBO, who is married to Sheila, was also accused of domestic violence, which he has come out to debunk
- Isreal shared a picture of him in school as he sent a message to those who believed the rumours about his marriage
Isreal DMW, one of Davido's most trusted allies, has been trending on social media over rumours of his marriage crash.
The logistics manager who made headlines after marrying Sheila Courage last year was said to have separated from his wife.
Davido's aide was accused of domestic violence as the rumours also claimed his wife was romantically entangled with someone else before her father forced her to marry Isreal.
Davido's Isreal DMW reacts to rumours about his marriage
Isreal DMW couldn't help but clap back at the rumour mongers as he took to his Instagram story to show his current location at Benson Danosa University in Benin City, Edo State.
Legit.ng recall reporting that Isreal DMW had some months back revealed he was returning to school.
The logistics manager also sent a message to those who believed the claim that his marriage had crashed.
He wrote:
“You’re fully on your own, believing in any posts from gistlovers. You have mind following them at all. Na you sabi ooh. Fuking sht.”
See a screenshot of his post below:
Photo of Isreal with lady who dumped in 2021 emerge
Soso Soberekon caused a stir after he called out a lady who was once in a relationship with Davido's Isreal DMW for dumping him.
The music executive shared an old photo of the lady and Isreal, with a previous caption by the logistics manager.
Isreal revealed the lady dumped him in 2001 because he couldn't afford to give her the N150 she demanded then.
Soso, in his caption, converted the money to show how little the money Isreal's ex left him for was.
Reacting, a netizen said:
"I no blame d girl o..she want a better future abeg, she's not a witch to predict the future..secure the bag."
