The Federal Government has officially granted a licence for the immediate takeoff of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic and Management, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s education and aviation sectors.

NUC presents licence for takeoff

The presentation ceremony, held on Wednesday, April 30, at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters in Abuja, saw the commission’s Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, issue licences to Isaac Balami University and ten other new institutions.

“This is the dawn of a new chapter in our collective effort to strengthen higher education in Nigeria,” Ribadu said, urging all institutions to “think Nigeria first and ensure professionalism” in their operations.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, also charged the university’s promoters to deliver the quality of education Nigerians deserve.

“Protect the current partnership and strive for academic excellence,” he said.

Balami thanks Tinubu for approving institution

Comrade Isaac Balami, the founder of the university and a well-known figure in the aviation industry, expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving the institution after a four-year delay.

“President Tinubu broke the jinx. This could only happen under a leader who truly values education.

“At 35, I began this journey. For years, I was told it won’t happen. But today, we’ve achieved it, thanks to Mr President," Balami told journalists.

Balami, who also owns 7Star Global Hangar, one of Nigeria’s largest airline maintenance firms, added:

“We’re not just launching a university; we’re preparing to produce Nigeria’s first locally made aircraft. This isn’t just my university – it’s for everyone.”

Experts Back the Project’s Potential

Professor Paul Jemitola, the acting vice chancellor and former Air Force officer with international experience, pledged that the university would deliver globally competitive aeronautical education.

Comrade Isaac Balami celebrates milestone moment after four-year wait to launch his university Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

“I’ve served in the Air Force across Europe and America. I’m bringing that knowledge home to shape the next generation,” Jemitola assured.

In support, Alvin Atsegwasi, who represented 88 foreign student admission agents, described the Lagos-based university’s location as strategic.

“Parents from Europe and America are already showing interest. A ‘jet’ is about to take off – in the name of Isaac Balami University,” he said.

