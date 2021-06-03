Adunni Ade's biography: ex-boyfriend, family, net worth, filmography

Adunni Ade is a Nigerian-American actress and producer. She is very influential in Nollywood. The lady has been featured in over 250 English and Yoruba Nigerian films. On top of that, her first film as an executive producer, Soólè (2021), is among the highest-grossing African movies in the box office. It made over N51 million only nine weeks after its release. Aside from her professional achievements, the article unveils exciting things you might not have known about her family.

Adunni is a remarkably creative and multi-talented woman. Besides acting and producing movies, she is a scriptwriter and fashion model. The lady has built an incredible portfolio across all sectors she is involved in. This biography explains more about her career successes.

Profile summary

Full name Adunni F. Adewale Gender Female Date of birth 7th June 1976 Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Queens, New York, USA Age 47 years (as of 2023) Nationality Nigerian-American Ethnicity Mixed Tribe Yoruba Hair/eye color Black Weight 77 kg (169 lbs.) Height 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) Mother Emily Faye Sister Mistura Marital status Single Sexuality Straight Children D’marion Young and Ayden Young Baby daddy Michael Boyd Primary school Chrisland Primary School in Opebi, Lagos State Secondary school Bells Comprehensive Secondary School in Ota, Ogun State University The University of Kentucky Qualification Accounting degree Profession Actress, fashion model, scriptwriter, and film producer Years active 2013 – present Net worth $1 million Instagram @iamadunniade

What is the full name of Adunni Ade?

Her full name is Adunni F. Adewale, but fans know her by her moniker, Adunni Ade.

How old is Adunni Ade?

The actress is 47 years old as of 2023. She was born on 7th June 1976 in Queens, New York.

Who gave birth to Adunni Ade?

Adunni Ade's mother and father are from different racial backgrounds. Her mum, Emily Faye, is German-Irish, while her dad is a successful Yoruba businessman from Lagos State, Nigeria.

Adunni Ade's parents raised her in Lagos State. She was a year and a half old when they returned to Nigeria to attend her grandfather's burial.

Who is Adunni Ade's sister?

Her younger sister, Mistura, is a make-up artist and a Pentecost University, Ghana graduate. The two are half-siblings. Mistura is purely African while Ade is biracial.

Educational background

Adunni attended the Chrisland Primary School in Opebi, Lagos State, and the Bells Comprehensive Secondary School in Ota, Ogun State. She moved back to the United States in her late teens for her university education and earned an accounting degree from the University of Kentucky in 2008.

Career history

Adunni worked in Kentucky State's housing and insurance sector in the US before pursuing a career in the modeling and fashion industry. After being featured in America's Next Top Model, she returned to Nigeria to be an actress.

The model landed her first Nollywood role in You or I Yoruba film in 2013. After that, her short video comedy skit, Date Gone Bad, received over 170,000 YouTube views in 2014.

One of her top films as an actress was It's Her Day (2016). Because of it, she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in AMVCA in 2017 and won the Best Supporting Actress Award at the Lagos Film Festival.

After performing diverse roles in movies, Adunni Ade advanced her career to writing scripts and producing films in 2018. She wrote and produced her first Yoruba drama movie, Emi Mi – My Soul. Saheed Balogun directed the movie, and it starred D'Marion Young, Ibrahim Chatta, Sunkanmi Omobolanle, and Sola Kosoko.

Later that year, Adunni Ade produced another Yoruba movie, Ewa – Beauty. It was also directed by Saheed Balogun and featured Ibrahim Chatta. Other renowned actors in the film were Kunle Omisore, Yinka Quadri, and Tayo Sobola.

Adunni launched her film production company, Lou-Ellen Clara Company Limited, in 2021 and released her first film, Soólè, in the same year. This became her first movie as an executive producer.

Kayode Kasum directed Soólè, which featured Femi Jacobs, Sola Sobowale, Shawn Faqua, Meg Otanwa, Lateef Dimeji, and other A-list Nollywood actors.

Soólè made N10.2 million in the first weekend of its opening and N16 million in the opening week. Besides that, the film earned over N51 million after nine weeks and was among the top 10 Nollywood movies in cinemas for 2021.

To add to that, Soólè actor Shawn Faqua was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy award at the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) ceremony. Meanwhile, Adunni Ade received her first Yoruba Award for Best Yoruba Actress for the 5th Edition of Cool Wealth awards.

Adunni Ade's movies

Adunni is good at bringing out her characters on set. For that reason, producers would not think twice about hiring her to play in their movies. Below are some of the films Adunni has appeared in and produced as of writing:

Year Movie title 2023 The Devil You Know 2023 Ebi 2023 Intercession 2023 What No One Knows 2023 Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti 2023 Arodan 2022 U-Turn 2022 The one for Sarah 2022 Alaga 2022 Silent Baron 2022 Iwora 2022 Love or Death 2022 The Perfect Arrangement 2022 Age Meta 2021 Man Like Jimmy 2021 Soólè 2021 Ratnik 2020 Lagos to Abuja Coach 2020 Witches 2020 Saheed Esu 2020 The New Normal 2020 Mama Drama 2020 Oba Iro 2020 Soul Behavior

Here are more films Adunni Ade has acted in:

Year Movie title 2018 Heaven on My Mind 2018 The Vendor 2018 Once Upon an Adventure 2018 Orunsewa 2018 Boss of All Bosses 2018 Lagos Landing 2017 GuynMan 2017 The Island 2017 Your Wife is My S.l.u.t 2017 Run 2016 It’s Her Day 2016 For The Wrong Reasons 2016 Diary of a Lagos Girl 2015 Schemers 2015 Dark 2015 Housegirl Lover 2014 Rosemary's Fight 2014 2nd Honeymoon 2013 You or I

Adunni Ade's television shows

The actress has also appeared in the following television shows and web series:

Behind the Cloud

Babatunde Diaries

Jenifa's Diary Season 2

Sons of the caliphate Season 2

The Island (2017)

(2017) Witches (2020)

Is actress Adunni Ade married?

The actress has never been married but was in a relationship with Micheal Boyd for eight years.

Who are Adunni Ade's children?

Adunni Ade and Michael Boyd have two sons, D’marion Young and Ayden Young. The actress often shares pictures of her children on her Instagram page. While speaking about her past relationship with Michael Boyd, the actress stated;

"I'm a sucker for love. I love hard; that's why I take my time before diving into any relationship with the person I will love. I will do whatever I can in a relationship to make it work because I just don't get involved with people anyhow."

She added,

"I have said this; it's not something I want to hide, it's a part of me, and I don't think there's any need to lie or make myself look good or whatever, but I have never been married. I was with my ex, Michael Boyd, who is my children's father for eight years, and things did not work out, and I just let it go, and that has been three years ago."

What is Adunni Ade's net worth?

Sources guesstimate the actress is worth $1 million.

Adunni Ade's body measurements

The Nigerian actress weighs 77 kg (169 lbs.) and is 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) tall. Her body measurements are 36-25-36 inches.

Social media presence

Besides her verified Instagram page, @iamadunniade, the actress has an active Facebook account, , and an X (formerly Twitter) account, @iamadunniade.

Facts about Adunni Ade

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism gave her a Stella Award for promoting Nigerian culture.

Adunni was the brand ambassador for OUD Majestic in 2017.

Her love for the Nigerian culture is depicted in her clothing and hairstyles. Adunni often wears Nigerian-styled attires and braided hairstyles.

The actress has tattoos on her hands and the back of her right shoulder.

Adunni Ade is among the most influential actresses and film producers in Nigeria. Her recent career achievements confirm she has made a lasting impression in the industry.

