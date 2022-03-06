DK Money’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, boxing

DK Money is an American amateur boxer, social media personality, and entrepreneur known for sharing entertaining videos on TikTok and YouTube. He has also recently attracted immense media attention after fighting in two amateur boxing matches.

The YouTuber poses for a solo picture. Photo: @dkmoneyy

Source: Instagram

Is DK Money a boxer? Yes, he is an amateur boxer. What else does he do? Read his bio to learn more details about him.

Profile summary

Name : DK Money

: DK Money Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 14 March 1997

: 14 March 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Current residence : Los Angeles, CA, US

: Los Angeles, CA, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’8”

: 5’8” Height in centimetres : 173

: 173 Weight in pounds : 200

: 200 Weight in kilograms : 91

: 91 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : YouTuber, entrepreneur, TikToker, amateur boxer

: YouTuber, entrepreneur, TikToker, amateur boxer Net worth : $1-5 million

: $1-5 million YouTube: DK

DK TikTok: @datboydk

DK Money’s biography

He was born on 14 March 1997 in California, United States. Where does DK Money live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, CA, US.

What is DK Money’s real name?

Even though he is popular as DK Money, it is unclear what his real name is.

How old is DK Money?

DK Money’s age is 25 years as of March 2022. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

The American boxer getting ready for a fight. Photo: @dkmoneyy

Source: Instagram

What is DK Money’s nationality?

He is an American national of white ethnicity.

What does DK Money do for a living?

DK Money is a YouTuber, amateur boxer, and entrepreneur. He has a YouTube channel called DK, created in February 2017 with 258 thousand subscribers. The YouTuber shares entertaining content, including pranks, challenges, and scary videos. He occasionally teams up with Kyle Godfrey, a renowned Canadian YouTuber, to create content.

As an amateur boxer, DK Money’s boxing debut came on 24 July 2021, and he lost to Nick Ireland. However, he won his most recent fight on 5 March 2022 when his opponent Ryan Taylor was disqualified for head-butting him in the first round. DK has an amateur boxing record of 1-1-0 (Win-Loss-Draw).

DK Money is a sneakerhead and has turned his love for sneakers into business. He regularly posts pictures of various sneaker designs on his Instagram account and sells them to his interested audience.

What is DK Money’s net worth?

There is no credible information about how much DK Money is worth. However, Networth & Salary alleges that his net worth is estimated to be between $1-5 million. The American entertainer earns significant income from YouTube, sneaker sales, and boxing.

The social media celebrity displays some of the sneakers he sells. Photo: @dkmoneyy

Source: Instagram

Is DK Money dating anyone?

The YouTube star is seemingly single. He has neither revealed any detail about his dating history nor hinted at starting a relationship with anyone.

How tall is DK Money?

DK Money’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches (173 cm), and he weighs 200 pounds (91 kg).

Social media presence

DK Money enjoys a massive fan following on TikTok and Instagram. Like his YouTube channel, he posts several hilarious videos such as pranks, challenges, and sparring clips on TikTok, where he has 1.1 million fans. Furthermore, he has over 300 thousand followers on Instagram.

DK Money is a renowned YouTuber and TikTok sensation who has won the hearts of many people with his entertaining content on social media. Furthermore, he is an amateur boxer.

