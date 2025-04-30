Timi Frank condemns Okowa’s statement about regretting his VP bid, calling it an afterthought and questioning his integrity

Frank reveals how Okowa lobbied and begged to be Atiku’s running mate, arguing that Okowa’s betrayal of Ibori is a sign of his untrustworthiness

Frank criticizes Okowa’s defection to APC, claiming it highlights his survival instincts rather than political principles, and predicts further losses for the party in Delta

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has condemned a statement by the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, regarding his alleged “regret” in accepting the position of vice-presidential running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections.

Frank made his remarks in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 30, in Abuja, where he called out Okowa’s position as an "afterthought" and “cowardice in full bloom.”

Timi Frank has issued a significant statement to Ifeanyi Okowa regarding his recent switch from the PDP.

Source: Twitter

He suggested that Okowa's words were a result of desperation to avoid prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), but added that the former governor’s failure to debunk the claim within 24 hours implied he had accepted it as true.

Okowa’s desperation for the VP Role

In his statement cited by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 30, Frank sought to clarify the true nature of Okowa's ascent to the vice-presidential candidacy.

He argued that Okowa’s claim of regret was misleading, asserting that the former governor was not only desperate for the position but had “begged, fought, and lobbied” for it.

According to Frank, Okowa’s actions were part of a calculated attempt to gain political power, regardless of the long-term consequences.

“It is understandable that Okowa is fighting the battle of his life to evade prosecution by the EFCC over corruption allegations against him, but to make Nigerians believe that he now ‘regrets’ taking up the position of vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in 2023 is not only an afterthought but cowardice in full bloom,” Frank said.

He went on to question Okowa's integrity, calling him a "serial liar" and "betrayer" who had been driven by personal survival instincts rather than any genuine commitment to the PDP or the nation.

The Lobbying and Betrayal of Ibori

Frank also recalled how Okowa had previously betrayed his former godfather, ex-Governor James Ibori, in a bid for power, a move that remains fresh in the memory of many within the political circles.

He emphasized that Okowa’s ambition for the vice-presidency in 2023 was driven largely by his own lobbying efforts, which included pressuring Atiku Abubakar to select him as his running mate.

Many insiders, including Frank, felt that a more capable candidate, such as Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), would have been a better choice for vice president.

However, due to the lobbying efforts on Okowa’s behalf by PDP elders, Atiku ultimately selected him, a decision Frank believes impacted the party's overall chances in the election.

Okowa’s Loyalty to Atiku Questioned

Timi Frank has conveyed an important message to Ifeanyi Okowa after his departure from the PDP.

Source: UGC

Frank further questioned Okowa’s loyalty, suggesting that his defection to the APC after the 2023 election was indicative of his trustworthiness.

He claimed that Okowa’s recent actions, including coaxing and begging the current Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, to join him in the APC, further highlighted his lack of political principle.

“This is not Okowa’s first attempt at high-level betrayal,” Frank said. “The tale of how he stabbed James Ibori in the back because of power is still fresh in our memory.”

He also criticized Okowa for his lack of political value, citing how the PDP had lost Delta state during the 2023 presidential election despite Okowa’s position as both the governor and vice-presidential candidate.

Frank warned that Okowa’s continued presence in APC would likely lead to further electoral losses for the party, including the potential loss of Delta State in 2027.

A Liability to the APC

Frank did not mince words when discussing Okowa’s defection to the APC, calling him a “liability” who would not contribute to the party’s growth.

He stated that Okowa had joined the APC out of political necessity and fear of the EFCC’s investigations into his alleged corruption, rather than out of genuine support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

“With the likes of Okowa joining APC, it shows the party is now a dumping ground for looters,” Frank said. “Okowa did not join the APC because he believed Asiwaju has delivered or that the party is working, but because of his atrocities now being investigated by the EFCC.”

Frank also speculated on the future of the APC under these circumstances, saying the party would likely accept even those with questionable integrity, as long as they could secure political survival in the run-up to the 2027 elections.

