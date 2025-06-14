Musibau Asafa, Executive Chairman of Oto-Awori LCDA, passed away after a prolonged illness, leaving the local community in mourning

Musibau Adekunle Asafa, the Executive Chairman of Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos, has passed away.

Legit.ng gathered that his death came after a prolonged illness, leaving the local council and the larger community in mourning.

Musibau Asafa succumbs to illness

The news of Asafa’s passing was formally confirmed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bodunrin Ayodele, who shared the statement on the Oto-Awori LCDA’s official Facebook page.

However, Ayodele did not specify the exact time of death. According to the statement, Asafa’s death followed a long battle with illness, despite extensive medical efforts.

“Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area is in mourning following the passing of its Executive Chairman, Prince Musibau Adekunle Asafa.

"Prince Asafa, a respected politician, leader, and dedicated public servant, succumbed to a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy of service and commitment to the people he served," the statement read.

Community, colleagues and family in mourning

A close family member confirmed that Asafa passed away after a long struggle with his health. His family, colleagues, and the community have been left in shock and grief, Punch reported.

“Despite the efforts of medical professionals, he was unable to recover. His passing has deeply affected his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working with him," the statement continued.

The statement highlighted Asafa's commitment to his community, noting that his leadership was characterised by dedication to improving the lives of his constituents.

“Prince Asafa’s leadership was marked by a commitment to improving the lives of his constituents, and his contributions to the local government will be deeply missed," it stated.

Condolences pour in from colleagues

Tributes have already begun to pour in from across Lagos. The Executive Chairman of Somolu Local Government Area, Abdul-Hamed Salawu, expressed his condolences to Oto-Awori LCDA via social media, Leadership reported.

Salawu’s message read,

“The executive chairman of Somolu Local Government, Abdul-Hammed Salawu, has sent the condolences of the Executive, Legislature, Management, and the people of Somolu Local Government to the people of Oto-Awori LCDA and the APC family, over the painful demise of Prince Musibau Adekunle Asafa, the executive chairman of Oto-Awori LCDA. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Legacy of public service remembered

Asafa’s passing marks the end of a significant chapter in Oto-Awori LCDA’s leadership. His tenure was noted for his focus on community development and public service.

His family, colleagues, and the people of Oto-Awori will remember his contributions to the local government and his efforts to improve the welfare of those he served.

