A Nigerian lady shared how her family found out that her grandmother had two husbands, without either of them finding out

According to the story, while one was in Ibadan, another one was in Kaduna, and she had six kids for each of them

Many were amazed as the lady shared details about how her grandmother did it, sparking mixed reactions

A Nigerian lady shared how she found out that her grandmother had two husbands and bore six children for each of them.

Her story was shared on TikTok and left netizens in awe, concerning how she pulled it off.

According to the story shared by @tbque01, the lady in question found out about her grandmother's exploits after her death.

The story read:

"My paternal grandma is such an OG. I mean, there is nothing new under the sun, but how this woman got away with having two families without either husband finding out still amazes me.”

“She was a traveler in the ’80s, often spending months or even years trading in the North, then returning to Ibadan for long periods too. She had a family here in Ibadan and bore six children, of which I am the first grandchild.”

“This woman also had another family of six in the North, and no one knew until her death this year. She was giving birth to children for my granddad in Ibadan and at the same time doing the same for her other husband in Kaduna. We’re all still in shock and trying to process it.”

She added:

"We got to know when she passed on and we posted her obituary on Facebook, the other kids reached out to my father who is her first child and asked if my grand mum was a twin, my dad said no and that was where everything bursted.

"Four of the kids traveled down to Ibadan and insisted they see her body and they came with pictures and video evidence. My grandma died at 70, but she still goes to kaduna and back every now and then. Her alias was “Iya kaduna” here and “Iya ilu oke” in kaduna. It’s such a long story that I can’t even put all the details here. But believe it or not ten is happening. Her two husbands are still alive though."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail grandmother's story

@Bolaji Adepegba said:

"You’ve got an awesome legacy in your hands that must endure. Something to follow up on."

@Senator said:

"It's common with Ibadan women in the 50s to 70s. my maternal had two husband in that same Ibadan. the both husband knew."

@Ken said:

"How does it feel to be a direct descendant of a legendary woman."

@Styles_by_Crystal said:

"Even some of your dad siblings fit be the other man children.. she fit bring belle from kaduna born am for Ibadan."

