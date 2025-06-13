Bhoomi Chauhan, a woman who was not allowed to board the deadly Air India flight, has broken her silence after the crash, which claimed the lives of more than 200 passengers

Speaking to local media, the woman shared why she was 10 minutes late to Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport in Ahmedabad

Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who was in seat 11A, was the only survivor of the London-bound Boeing 787 flight

A woman, Bhoomi Chauhan, who missed the Air India flight, has described her bewilderment after learning that the aeroplane crashed on Thursday, shortly before it took off.

Bhoomi was 10 minutes late to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport in Ahmedabad and was not allowed to board the aeroplane.

Bhoomi Chauhan missed the deadly Air India flight by 10 minutes. Photo Credit: Metro UK

Source: UGC

Why Bhoomi got to airport late

Bhoomi, who spoke to local media, described the crash as absolutely terrifying and said she was turned away from the boarding gates because she arrived late.

She learnt about the crash shortly after she was turned away. On what caused her delay at the airport, Bhoomi, who had been visiting family in Ahmedabad and was on her way to rejoin her husband in London, said she was stuck in heavy traffic. In her words:

‘'We arrived at the check-in gate 10 minutes late, but they didn’t allow me, and I returned.

'‘They said that it would delay the flight further. I was late because of traffic in the Ahmedabad city area.

‘'I came to know that the flight had crashed, I was totally numb.

'‘I thank my mother Goddess that I am safe, but the incident is absolutely terrifying.’'

Of the over 200 passengers on board, Metro UK reported that 11 children were also on the flight, including two newborn babies.

A woman says she had a heavy traffic which made her miss the deadly Air India flight. Photo Credit" Metro UK

Source: UGC

The woman's narration has stirred reactions on social media.

Woman's account stirs reactions

Michael Welsh said:

"Someone keep an eye on her. If the Final Destination movies have taught me anything, she's about to get Rube-Goldberged into gory oblivion within a week if she's not careful."

Sarah Ismail said:

"I literally wrote this on my personal page yesterday. "If you miss the mode of transport, your life may have been saved by the universe. Catch the next one."

Miguel Rojo said:

"I hope she hasn't watched Final Destination 🥺."

Shelley Fisher said:

"Divine intervention!😇😇it wasn't your time ....just as the sole survivor no coincidence he was sitting in row 11A another divine number!"

Gary Long said:

"My Facebook aeronautics degree 📜 tells me it’s her weight missing on the plane that made it crash. You are the link ma’am."

Final words of British man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported about the last words of a British man who died in the Air India crash.

The British man named Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek had boarded the Air India AI171 aircraft from Ahmedabad, which crashed moments after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming the lives of more than 200 passengers.

Legit.ng learnt that the crashed aeroplane was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng