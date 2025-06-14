Teebillz sparked outrage on social media after posting what many described as a disrespectful jab at female DJs

The post didn’t sit well with many netizens, who accused the ex-manager, Teebillz, of targeting women unfairly

The backlash intensified, with many calling on the music exec to think before posting

Music executive and Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, has come under heavy fire online following a controversial post.

Many interpreted the post as a subtle dig at modern female DJs, especially those who have undergone Brazilian B*tt Lift (BBL) procedures.

In the Instagram post shared on his page, Teebillz uploaded a photo of iconic Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, praising the veteran while throwing shade at today’s entertainers.

He wrote:

“It’s so sad that any idiots with BBL can be a DJ now… God bless the King @djjimmyjatt."

Though he didn’t call anyone out directly, many social media users picked up on the implication that his comment was aimed at female DJs who are known more for their looks than technical skill.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Teebilz's post

As expected, the post generated strong reactions online.

@charlinwa wrote:

“But you can always celebrate him without targeting a vulnerable group of people.”

@rexcollin added:

“Grow up homie your immaturity is visible... Or maybe that's why Savage left? ”

Others didn't hold back either, questioning his motives and maturity.

@gemzz_foods slammed him, saying:

“Are you angry that women are now getting recognized and going into the DJing industry? Please rest.”

Another user, @thayouur, wrote:

“Few minutes later, you’ll start begging again? Can't you praise someone without insulting others?”

@naijabosschic stated:

"So people with BBL don’t deserve to have careers now? Misplaced energy abeg."

@teejay_baba commented:

"Every 3 market days, this man go post nonsense. Teebillz, go rest biko!"

@only1precious stated:

"Always finding ways to be controversial. Just praise DJ Jimmy Jatt and move on."

@barbietiwa_ wrote:

"Coming from a man who couldn’t manage his marriage but wants to manage the industry. Omo!"

@itzfranklyn007 commented:

"You’re a father, bro. Try to set better examples. No be everything dem dey post."

@iamtundex said:

"Make we no lie, some DJs today are more Instagram models than actual turntablists, but this still no be the way to talk am.

Teebillz has not issued a follow-up or apology at the time of this report, but this isn’t the first time he’s been dragged online for airing controversial opinions.

Teebilz calls out Tiwa Savage's manager

Legit.ng earlier reported social media is buzzing again, and this time it’s over Teebillz.

He launched a scathing online attack on her current manager, Vanessa. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Teebillz accused Vanessa of being a manipulative fraud, blaming her for his son Jamil’s emotional state and alleging that she only cares about financial gain.

Fans weren’t surprised to see Teebillz trending again for the wrong reasons. Many took to the comment section to express frustration and amusement at what they called his "routine meltdowns."

