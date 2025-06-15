Nigeria’s Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) continues to face public scrutiny over a lack of transparency in its EdTech Fellowship

Some applicants have raised concerns that they did not receive feedback on why they were not selected for the program

CcHUB has reacted in a statement addressing the allegations and providing clarification on its selection process

Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), which administers the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, is under increased public attention following concerns over the program’s selection process and communication practices.

The Coalition for Transparent Innovation (CTI) have raised questions about how some fellows were chosen in a circulated briefing.

The group alleged that certain selections may have been influenced by personal relationships rather than a strictly merit-based process.

CTI said:

“There was limited clarity around the selection process, and decisions appeared to have been made with minimal external input.

The group further claimed that several promising applicants, especially those working in underserved languages and access-focused technologies, were reportedly not selected, with little explanation provided.

CTI recommends an independent review

In its report, CTI called for an independent audit of the fellowship’s selection process and management of donor funding.

The group recommended that both Mastercard Foundation and the NSF provide public clarification regarding their roles and support for participating companies.

Recommendations outlined include:

Transparency around the scoring criteria used to evaluate applications.

Disclosure of reviewer identities and any potential conflicts of interest.

An independent third-party audit with civil society involvement.

Whistleblower protections for individuals reporting concerns.

CTI said:

“If selection is driven by proximity to power rather than quality of ideas, the promise of innovation as a tool for social inclusion begins to collapse."

CcHUB’s founder and Nigeria’s current Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

CcHUB releases statement on the allegations

CcHUB has responded to the allegations in a statement titled “Upholding Transparency and Fairness in the EdTech Fellowship Selection Process.”

The organisation described the fellowship’s selection process as rigorous involving eligibility checks, internal evaluations, interviews, and due diligence.

It said:

“As the implementing partner of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship in Nigeria, CcHUB supports Nigerian-owned, growth-stage EdTech companies delivering impactful, technology-driven learning solutions."

CcHUB said it is also offering additional feedback to finalists this year and reaffirmed its commitment to fairness and transparency in its programs.

The statement added:

"We understand that not being selected can be disappointing. In light of recent feedback shared by a few past applicants, we wish to clarify that the Fellowship’s selection process is rigorous, merit-based, and multi-staged. Applications are reviewed thoroughly via eligibility checks, internal evaluations, interviews, and due diligence, culminating in final decisions made by a joint panel that includes an independent investment committee.

"While the program is highly competitive and not all applicants are selected, we treat every submission with respect and provide updates throughout the process. This year, we are also offering additional feedback to finalists."

The EdTech fellowship aims to accelerate 36 EdTech startups by the end of 2025, offering up to $100,000 in non-equity funding alongside mentorship and network support.

