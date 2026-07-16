Argentina players carried a banner reading 'The Falkland Islands are Argentine' on the pitch after their 2-1 World Cup semi-final victory over England

FIFA banned political messages at matches and previously fined the Argentina Football Association around £20,000 for displaying the same banner in 2014

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni urged football and politics to be kept separate, while the country's vice president branded England 'usurping pirates and invaders'

Argentina face the prospect of disciplinary action from FIFA after players paraded a politically charged banner on the pitch following their 2-1 World Cup semi-final triumph over England.

The world champions recovered from a 55th-minute Anthony Gordon goal to win through late strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, booking their place in a second successive World Cup final.

The British government has urged FIFA to investigate Argentina’s team after players posed with a banner claiming sovereignty over the contested Falkland Islands. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

The match was one of the most charged fixtures in international football, and the tension did not end at the final whistle.

According to Sport Bible, during the post-match celebrations, several Argentina players took to the field carrying a banner bearing the words "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas". "The Falkland Islands are Argentine."

Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, and Giovani Lo Celso were among those holding the banner, a direct reference to the 1982 Falklands War, which claimed 907 lives in total: 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British combatants, and three civilians.

Argentina has long asserted sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, a dispute that has historically inflamed relations between the two nations on and off the pitch.

FIFA's rules on political messages

FIFA's regulations explicitly prohibit political messaging at matches.

According to the Associated Press, the football governing body took action against Argentina over the very same banner in 2014, when the entire squad posed with it ahead of a World Cup warm-up fixture against Slovenia.

FIFA ruled that the display breached its disciplinary code, issuing the Argentina Football Association a fine of approximately £20,000 alongside an official reprimand.

Given that precedent, Argentina now face a similar risk of sanction following the semi-final celebrations.

Scaloni and Villarruel diverge on response

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni distanced himself from the political dimension of the celebrations, urging that sport and politics be treated as separate matters.

"We shouldn't confuse the two," Scaloni said.

Argentina's vice president, Victoria Villarruel, took a sharply different stance, describing England as "usurping pirates" and "invaders" in reference to the Falklands dispute.

The banner was not the only flashpoint after the final whistle. England midfielder Jude Bellingham was involved in an ugly confrontation when he was seen slapping Argentina substitute Valentin Barco.

Several Argentina players also celebrated in the faces of England players following the final whistle.

Bellingham slaps Argentine player

Legit.ng reported earlier about Jude Bellingham's controversial post-match incident following England's 2–1 loss to Argentina in the World Cup semifinal. As tensions flared on the pitch, Bellingham's seemingly aggressive interaction with Argentina's Valentin Barco has sparked debates about player conduct and potential disciplinary action.

Source: Legit.ng