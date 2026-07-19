Canadian rapper Drake has staked ₦2.07 billion on Argentina to beat Spain in normal time.

The wager could return ₦7.13 billion if Lionel Messi's side wins within 90 minutes.

The high-profile bet has revived talk of the famous "Drake Curse" ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Canadian music superstar Drake has placed a staggering cryptocurrency wager on Argentina to defeat Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, putting $1.5 million (approximately ₦2.07 billion at ₦1,378.34/$) on Lionel Messi's side to win in regulation time.

The Grammy-winning rapper could receive $5.175 million (about ₦7.13 billion) if the reigning world champions defeat Spain within 90 minutes at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match photo pose between Spain and Argentina. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Drake shared the bet on his Instagram account after placing it through crypto betting platform Stake, adding another high-profile storyline to one of the most anticipated World Cup finals in recent history.

Drake backs Argentina despite Spain's favouritism

Spain head into the final as favourites according to prediction market Kalshi, which gives La Roja a stronger chance of lifting the trophy than defending champions Argentina.

However, Drake has thrown his support behind Messi and the Albiceleste, with his wager applying only if Argentina win in regulation time.

That condition could prove significant. At the previous World Cup, Drake also backed Argentina in a regulation-time market, only for the South Americans to triumph after extra time, leaving the Canadian without a payout.

His latest prediction has quickly reignited discussion around the so-called "Drake Curse," a long-running belief among football supporters that teams publicly backed by the rapper often fail to deliver on the biggest occasions.

Multi-billion naira gamble

The bet was made using USDT, one of the world's leading stablecoins, reflecting Drake's continued involvement in cryptocurrency.

According to BeInCrypto, earlier this year, the rapper even referenced Bitcoin in his Iceman album, describing himself as a "crypto big-timer."

Tether Chief Executive Paolo Ardoino also reacted to the wager on social media, posting an Argentine flag alongside a heart emoji as news of the bet spread across football and crypto communities.

Should Argentina win, Drake will pocket more than ₦7.13 billion, representing a profit of nearly ₦5.06 billion over his original ₦2.07 billion stake.

However, if Spain lift the trophy or the match goes beyond 90 minutes before Argentina eventually prevail, the rapper stands to lose the entire amount.

World Cup final attracts global attention

Drake's enormous wager is one of several celebrity storylines surrounding Sunday's final, which pits defending champions Argentina against European champions Spain.

The occasion will also make history away from the pitch, with FIFA introducing bespoke championship rings for the winners for the first time, adding another unique feature to the expanded 2026 World Cup, per Reuters.

With Messi chasing another world title and Spain aiming to reclaim football's biggest prize, millions of fans around the world will be watching to see whether Drake's bold prediction finally pays off.

Mysterious cat predicts Spain vs Argentina final

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos, the football-predicting cat that has gained global attention for its previous forecasts, weighed in on the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The animal predictor tipped Spain to defeat Argentina and claim the trophy, setting up an intriguing contrast with Drake's high-profile wager on Lionel Messi's side to win the biggest match in world football.

Source: Legit.ng