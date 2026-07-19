Spain and Argentina face off in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday

Nigerian fans have several television and streaming options to watch the match live

Lionel Messi and Rodri are expected to play decisive roles in the title showdown

The stage is set for one of the biggest matches in football as Spain and defending champions Argentina clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19.

Millions of supporters across the globe are expected to tune in for the title decider, with Lionel Messi chasing another World Cup triumph while Spain look to reclaim football's biggest prize after an impressive tournament campaign.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match photo pose between Spain and Argentina. Photo by FIFA

Source: Getty Images

For fans in Nigeria, several television stations and digital streaming platforms will broadcast the highly anticipated encounter live.

TV stations and streaming platforms

Supporters can follow every moment of the final through multiple broadcasters.

Match details

Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. WAT

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium

TV channels:

SuperSport (DStv and GOtv)

StarTimes

NTA

Streaming platforms:

SportyTV

StarTimes ON

DStv App

The availability of multiple viewing options ensures fans can follow the final whether at home or on mobile devices.

Spain and Argentina eye history

According to Opta, Spain arrive in the final after producing one of the tournament's most disciplined performances. The European champions recovered from an opening goalless draw against Cape Verde before winning six consecutive matches.

Their defensive organisation has been outstanding, conceding only one goal throughout the competition, while victories over Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France secured their place in the final.

Argentina's journey has been far more dramatic. The reigning world champions needed extra time in three successive knockout matches before edging England 2-1 in the semi-finals.

The Washington Post added that captain Lionel Messi has once again inspired the South Americans, contributing eight goals and four assists as Argentina chase a fourth FIFA World Cup title.

Rodri and Messi could decide the final

Much of Sunday's contest could revolve around the battle between Spain midfielder Rodri and Argentina captain Messi.

Rodri has controlled Spain's midfield throughout the tournament, breaking up attacks and dictating possession from deep.

Messi, meanwhile, remains Argentina's creative heartbeat. His movement between the lines and ability to unlock compact defences have repeatedly changed matches during the tournament.

Should Spain successfully limit the Argentine captain's influence, they will boost their chances of lifting the trophy. However, giving Messi even a small amount of space could prove decisive.

Mbappe backs Messi in Golden Boot race

Legit.ng previously reported that France captain Kylian Mbappe expressed confidence that Lionel Messi would find the net in the World Cup final despite overtaking the Argentine legend as the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

The Real Madrid forward admitted he would have preferred to be preparing for the final himself but maintained that Messi has every quality needed to score against Spain.

Source: Legit.ng