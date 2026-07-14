FIFA's appointment of American referee Ismail Elfath for England's World Cup semi-final against Argentina drew sharp scrutiny over his record in Lionel Messi-related matches

Elfath previously officiated an Argentina game and has been linked to a pattern of decisions that critics say benefited Messi's side

The refereeing assignment has intensified allegations of FIFA favouritism towards Argentina

Lionel Messi has received a huge boost ahead of Argentina's 2026 World Cup semifinal match against England on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

FIFA's decision to appoint American referee Ismail Elfath has ignited a fresh wave of controversy.

Critics have pointed to his officiating history in matches involving Lionel Messi's side as evidence of institutional bias within football's governing body.

Ismail Elfath will handle the 2026 World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and England. Photo by Michael Reaves and Nicolò Campo/LightRocket.

Source: Getty Images

More details about Elfath

According to The Daily Mail, Elfath's previous assignments in Argentine fixtures raised serious questions about his suitability to referee one of the tournament's most high-stakes encounters.

Elfath has developed a reputation as something of a fortunate presence for Argentina in matches he has overseen, with critics cataloguing decisions that they argue repeatedly fell in the South American side's favour.

The report examined his officiating record in detail, suggesting a pattern that opponents of Argentina have found difficult to ignore.

The broader allegation is that FIFA's appointment process has not been sufficiently transparent, and that assigning Elfath to such a consequential fixture — one pitting England directly against Argentina — invites reasonable suspicion about the

The England versus Argentina fixture carries enormous weight beyond football, given the historical and political tensions between the two nations, most notably the memories of the 1986 World Cup quarter-final and Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" goal.

Critics argue that governing bodies should exercise greater diligence when selecting officials for matches of this magnitude, particularly when a referee's prior record in related fixtures could reasonably colour public perception of the outcome, regardless of how fairly the game is actually conducted, per GOAL.

What did Messi say about the semifinal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has described his upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal against England as a one-of-a-kind moment.

The Barcelona legend confirmed that it will be the first time in his career that he has faced the Three Lions in a competitive fixture.

Source: Legit.ng