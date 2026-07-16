The United States has imposed temporary travel restrictions on Americans who recently visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The U.S. Embassy has outlined who the restrictions affect and what travellers must do before returning home

The health alert has included emergency preparedness advice alongside the new Ebola-related travel measures

Kinshasa, DRC — The United States has announced temporary travel restrictions for Americans who have recently been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following an Ebola outbreak in the Central African country.

The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa published the health alert on Wednesday, July 15, saying the restrictions were introduced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under Title 49 of the U.S. Code to reduce the risk of Ebola spreading to the United States.

The US Embassy issued emergency travel advice as Ebola prompts restrictions on flights home. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the embassy, US citizens and US nationals who have been in the DRC within the previous 21 days cannot travel to the United States on commercial flights. Airlines will not allow affected travellers to board flights bound for the US

The embassy said those affected should remain outside the DRC for at least 21 days before travelling to the United States.

"Travelers who have been in the DRC within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board flights with U.S. destinations," it said.

The alert links the 21-day requirement to the Ebola outbreak in the country and directs travellers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for more information on returning from Ebola-affected areas.

Embassy advises Americans to review travel plans

The embassy urged Americans in or leaving the DRC to review official health guidance and make changes to their travel plans if necessary.

It encouraged travellers to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive safety and security updates.

The embassy also asked affected Americans who need help paying for new flights or temporary accommodation outside the DRC or the United States to contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

It urged travellers to notify relatives and friends that they are safe, keep their travel documents up to date and readily available, and review official consular information related to the Ebola outbreak.

Americans recently in DR Congo must delay flights home as the US tightens Ebola travel measures. Photo: Pexels pixabay

Source: UGC

Medical advice for travellers

The health alert also advises Americans to check whether their health insurance covers medical evacuation and treatment abroad in case they become ill while in the DRC.

Anyone who develops symptoms associated with Ebola disease should contact a healthcare provider before seeking treatment so they can receive appropriate guidance.

The embassy also encouraged Americans to prepare for possible emergencies by updating medical directives and making legal arrangements.

"Complete a will and update end-of-life instructions," it added.

The US Embassy said the measures are part of efforts to protect public health while the Ebola outbreak continues in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

US travel ban affects 11 West African countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States placed 11 West African countries under either full travel bans or partial visa restrictions.

Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Sierra Leone are subject to full entry bans, preventing most of their citizens from obtaining US visas. Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo remain under partial visa restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng