France Football confirmed that playing outside Europe does not affect a player's eligibility for the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi tops the contenders list after scoring 8 goals in 7 games to lead Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé are among the top challengers as the October 26 gala approaches

France Football, the organisers of the Ballon d'Or, have issued a statement clarifying eligibility criteria for the 2026 edition of the award, directly addressing questions about whether Lionel Messi's stint at Inter Miami in Major League Soccer could disqualify him from contention.

The statement arrives as Messi sits atop the rankings heading into the October 26, 2026 gala, fuelled by a dominant run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in which he scored eight goals across seven matches and guided Argentina to the final.

Lionel Messi leading the global power rankings for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, closely followed by Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

The Argentina superstar is aiming to win his second consecutive World Cup title and is on course to win the Golden Ball (Best Player of the Tournament award) for his remarkable display in the tournament so far.

"Yes, it's entirely possible to win the Ballon d'Or without playing for a European club. It just looks harder in light of history, but the growing strength of certain leagues outside Europe are shaking things up," France Football said.

The organisers also noted that Messi himself set this precedent at the 67th ceremony on October 30, 2023, when he claimed his eighth Ballon d'Or while already on Inter Miami's books, becoming the first male winner representing a non-European club.

Messi chasing record 9th Ballon d'Or title

The Argentine superstar has previously lifted the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

His most recent triumph was widely attributed to his pivotal role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, and his 2026 campaign follows a strikingly similar pattern.

According to GOAL, Lamine Yamal is widely regarded as the second-strongest contender after steering Spain through to the World Cup final against England, with his creativity and directness drawing particular attention from voters.

Harry Kane also features prominently, having netted six times in the tournament and spearheaded England's run to the semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappé remains in the reckoning despite France's elimination at the semi-final stage, courtesy of his eight-goal haul across seven World Cup fixtures.

Ousmane Dembélé rounds out the top tier of candidates, combining five goals and two assists at the tournament with a domestic and European double won during the club season.

The formal announcement of the winner is scheduled for October 26, 2026. Should Messi claim the prize, he would extend his own record to nine Ballon d'Or titles, further cementing his standing as the most decorated individual player in the award's history.

Updated 2026 Ballon d'Or rankings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported French attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise have fallen down the Ballon d'Or rankings after losing 2-0 to Spain in the World Cup semi-final.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot in the first half after Lucas Digne inadvertently kicked Lamine Yamal in the box. Pedro Porro added the other goal in the second half.

Source: Legit.ng