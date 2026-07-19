Lionel Messi had already collected multiple trophies before Lamine Yamal was born

The Argentina captain established himself as one of football's brightest talents before turning 20

Several iconic moments that defined Messi's legacy happened years before Spain's newest star arrived

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal represent two different generations of football greatness, but fate has brought them together on the biggest stage.

The Argentina captain is preparing for what could be the final FIFA World Cup match of his legendary career, while Spain's teenage sensation hopes to announce himself as football's next global superstar.

Lionel Messi celebrates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Egypt. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

The 2026 World Cup final is more than a battle between Argentina and Spain. It is a symbolic meeting between one of the greatest players ever to grace the game and a youngster widely tipped to inherit football's throne.

Remarkably, before Yamal was born on July 13, 2007, Messi had already built a career that many professionals could only dream of achieving.

Here are the incredible milestones the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had already reached before the Barcelona teenager entered the world.

1. Barcelona first-team debut (October 16, 2004)

According to FC Barcelona, Messi's senior breakthrough came at just 17 years old when Frank Rijkaard introduced him against city rivals Espanyol.

Although Barcelona won 1-0, the match marked the beginning of one of the greatest careers football has ever witnessed.

2. UEFA Champions League debut (December 7, 2004)

Just weeks later, Messi featured in Europe's biggest club competition.

He started against Shakhtar Donetsk and, despite Barcelona losing the group-stage encounter, the teenager announced himself on the continental stage, per Forbes.

3. First Barcelona goal (May 1, 2005)

Messi opened his Barcelona scoring account against Albacete in La Liga.

The goal, assisted by Ronaldinho, became the first of hundreds he would score for the Catalan giants.

4. First La Liga title (May 14, 2005)

Only weeks after scoring his maiden goal, Messi celebrated his first league championship.

Barcelona ended a six-year wait to reclaim the Spanish title ahead of fierce rivals Real Madrid.

5. FIFA U-20 World Cup champion (July 2005)

Messi's brilliance quickly extended beyond club football.

According to FIFA, he inspired Argentina to the FIFA U-20 World Cup title, finishing as both the tournament's top scorer and best player after netting six goals.

It was also his first international trophy.

6. Golden Boy winner (December 2005)

Europe recognised Messi as its brightest young talent when he claimed the prestigious Golden Boy award.

He finished ahead of stars including Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo.

7. UEFA Champions League winner (May 2006)

Before turning 19, Messi had already become a European champion.

Barcelona defeated Arsenal 2-1 in Paris to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy, adding another major honour to the youngster's growing collection.

8. Second La Liga title (May 2006)

Barcelona successfully defended their domestic crown.

The club later completed another successful campaign by winning the Spanish Super Cup, giving Messi additional silverware before his 19th birthday.

9. FIFA World Cup debut (June 2006)

Messi made his World Cup debut in Germany as an 18-year-old.

He scored against Serbia and Montenegro before helping Argentina reach the knockout rounds, giving fans an early glimpse of his international potential.

10. Named in the FIFPro World XI (November 2006)

Professional footballers across the globe voted Messi into the FIFPro World XI.

The honour confirmed he had already become one of the world's elite performers despite still being a teenager.

11. First El Clásico hat-trick (March 2007)

Few young players shine against Real Madrid.

Messi did much more than that.

The Argentine scored all three Barcelona goals in an unforgettable 3-3 draw at Camp Nou, rescuing his side despite playing with ten men.

The performance remains one of the defining moments of his early career.

12. The legendary Getafe solo goal (April 2007)

Only months before Yamal was born, Messi produced arguably the most famous goal of his young career.

Receiving possession inside his own half during a Copa del Rey clash against Getafe, he dribbled past multiple defenders before calmly finishing beyond the goalkeeper.

The strike immediately drew comparisons with Diego Maradona's iconic 1986 World Cup goal against England and has since become one of football's most celebrated individual efforts.

By the time Lamine Yamal entered the world in July 2007, Messi had already won league titles, conquered Europe, collected prestigious individual awards, represented Argentina at a World Cup and produced moments that would define football history for generations.

Messi writes open letter to Argentina

Legit.ng previously reported that Messi shared an emotional message with his Argentina teammates and supporters ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, reflecting on the journey that has shaped his international career.

The veteran forward explained that the memories created with teammates, coaches and staff have always meant more to him than medals alone. He also expressed appreciation for everyone who has worked behind the scenes to support the national team throughout the years.

Source: Legit.ng