The US State Department renewed its Worldwide Caution alert as concerns mounted that Iran or its proxies could strike American citizens and interests across the globe

The warning came after an Iranian missile and drone attack in Jordan killed two American service members, with another still unaccounted for

The US Embassy in Amman separately urged Americans to avoid Aqaba's international airport and seaport following what Jordanian authorities described as a credible and specific threat

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, USA - Amid the ongoing war with Iran, the United States State Department on Sunday, July 19, re-issued its Worldwide Caution advisory.

As reported by Fox News, the President Donald Trump-led US warned American citizens in all parts of the world to exercise heightened vigilance as concerns grow that Iran or groups aligned with it could strike US interests far outside the Middle East.

The US reissues a Worldwide Caution advisory, urging its citizens across the globe to exercise heightened vigilance as tensions with Iran raise fears. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Why is US issuing warning?

Gulf Times also reported on the US' new worldwide security alert.

The alert, first put in place in February, was reiterated on Sunday, July 19, amid a sharp deterioration in regional security. The State Department stressed that the security environment remains "complex" and warned that the conflict could escalate with little or no warning.

The renewed warning followed a devastating Iranian missile and drone strike in Jordan that claimed the lives of two American service members, with a third reported missing. The US military confirmed the attack on Saturday, July 18, and officials acknowledged the strike demonstrated that the conflict's reach now extended well beyond conventional battlegrounds.

In a separate development, the US Embassy in Amman issued its own security alert after Jordanian authorities evacuated Aqaba's international airport and seaport in response to what officials described as a specific and credible threat. Americans were urged to keep away from both locations.

The embassy also reminded US citizens that the State Department has maintained an ordered departure for non-emergency government personnel and their families in Jordan since March, owing to persistent security concerns in the country.

What are US citizens told to do?

Officials urged Americans, particularly those living or travelling in the Middle East, to keep a low profile, avoid places associated with the United States wherever possible, and closely monitor local news and security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The State Department also encouraged citizens to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security notifications and enables embassies to reach Americans during emergencies.

Travellers were also cautioned that sustained military activity in the region could lead to commercial flight cancellations and temporary airspace closures. Airlines were advised to be contacted ahead of any planned departure, as itinerary changes and rerouted flights remained a real possibility as conditions continued to evolve.

President Donald Trump-led US urges Americans in the Middle East to stay vigilant, avoid US-linked sites, and follow embassy security updates. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

Officials noted that US diplomatic facilities, including some located outside the Middle East, had previously been targeted, and warned that groups sympathetic to Iran could act against American interests or locations associated with the United States anywhere in the world.

The State Department issues Worldwide Caution alerts when officials determine that security threats are not confined to a single country or region. The current advisory does not prohibit international travel but reflects deepening concern that the conflict's consequences could affect Americans well beyond the immediate conflict zone.

View the US' worldwide caution in full here.

Read more on the Iran-US war

Trump responds to Iran's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump warned Iran not to attack American assets in the Middle East.

Trump stated that if such continues, the US will not hesitate to hit the country with unprecedented force.

Source: Legit.ng