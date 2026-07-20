The UAE government published official visa fees for foreigners wishing to travel to the country for family visits or other purposes

Two visa categories are available, depending on whether a traveller intends to enter the UAE once or multiple times

Applicants can choose a stay duration of 30, 60 or 90 days, with additional charges applying beyond the base visa fee

The United Arab Emirates has published the official visa fees that foreign nationals are expected to pay when applying to visit the country, covering two distinct categories based on travel frequency.

According to information on the UAE government's official website, visitors can apply for visas that permit stays of 30, 60, or 90 days, with the duration chosen by the applicant at the point of application.

UAE announces visa fees, explains single and multiple-entry visa charges. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Anadolu/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

Single-entry vs multiple-entry UAE visa

The two visa types on offer are differentiated by how many times a traveller intends to enter the country.

For those planning a single trip, whether for a family visit or any other purpose, the government charges a base fee of 100 AED, which is equivalent to approximately N37,570.86.

Travellers who require the flexibility of entering and exiting the UAE more than once will need to apply for a multiple-entry visa. This option carries a higher fee of 200 AED, or around N75,141.73.

Additional charges apply

Beyond the base fees for either visa type, the UAE government also requires applicants to pay additional charges as part of the full application process. The authorities did not consolidate all costs into a single figure, meaning the amounts listed above do not represent the total sum an applicant would pay.

Prospective travellers are advised to review the full breakdown of fees on the UAE government's official portal before submitting an application, to ensure they account for every applicable charge.

Dominica releases list of visa-free countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Hong Kong released the official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the territory without a visa.

The report explained that eligible African countries enjoy different visa-free stay periods. While citizens of some countries can stay for up to three months, others are allowed to remain for one month or 14 days, depending on Hong Kong's visa policy.

Source: Legit.ng