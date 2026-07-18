Spain and Argentina are set to meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19

Spain reached the final after beating France 2-0, while Argentina edged England 2-1 in the other semi-final

Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has shared its forecast ahead of the historic final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set between Spain and Argentina, with Nimbus Pronos, the football-predicting cat, now weighing in on who will lift the trophy.

Spain booked their place in the final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-final, while defending champions Argentina survived a tight contest against England, winning 2-1

Spain and Argentina set for a thrilling 2026 World Cup final. Photo by FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by FIFA, the match will take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 7 PM GMT, and will be officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic.

Mysterious cat predicts Spain vs Argentina

Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, widely followed for its uncanny football predictions, has backed Spain to claim their second World Cup title at the expense of reigning champions Argentina.

As noted by Bolavip, he two sides are remarkably evenly matched on paper. Across 14 previous meetings, both nations have recorded six wins apiece, with two encounters ending in draws, meaning nothing separates them historically heading into the final.

Their last meeting at a World Cup dates back to 1966, making Sunday's encounter a long-awaited reunion on the biggest stage of all.

A planned Finalissima between the two sides, scheduled for March, never materialised after UEFA and CONMEBOL failed to reach an agreement over the fixture.

For Spain, victory would deliver a second World Cup crown to go alongside their triumph at the 2010 edition in South Africa. For Argentina, winning would mean back-to-back World Cup titles following their victory at Qatar 2022 under the captaincy of Lionel Messi.

Messi sends message to Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to Spain ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup final encounter.

Messi described Spain as a great team filled with players he is familiar with from his years in La Liga, but hopes they do not have a good day

Source: Legit.ng