2026 FIFA World Cup Final: Mysterious Cat Predicts Spain vs Argentina
- Spain and Argentina are set to meet in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19
- Spain reached the final after beating France 2-0, while Argentina edged England 2-1 in the other semi-final
- Nimbus Pronos, the cat famous for predicting football matches, has shared its forecast ahead of the historic final
The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is set between Spain and Argentina, with Nimbus Pronos, the football-predicting cat, now weighing in on who will lift the trophy.
Spain booked their place in the final with a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-final, while defending champions Argentina survived a tight contest against England, winning 2-1
As noted by FIFA, the match will take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 7 PM GMT, and will be officiated by Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic.
Mysterious cat predicts Spain vs Argentina
Nimbus Pronos, the mysterious cat, widely followed for its uncanny football predictions, has backed Spain to claim their second World Cup title at the expense of reigning champions Argentina.
As noted by Bolavip, he two sides are remarkably evenly matched on paper. Across 14 previous meetings, both nations have recorded six wins apiece, with two encounters ending in draws, meaning nothing separates them historically heading into the final.
Their last meeting at a World Cup dates back to 1966, making Sunday's encounter a long-awaited reunion on the biggest stage of all.
A planned Finalissima between the two sides, scheduled for March, never materialised after UEFA and CONMEBOL failed to reach an agreement over the fixture.
For Spain, victory would deliver a second World Cup crown to go alongside their triumph at the 2010 edition in South Africa. For Argentina, winning would mean back-to-back World Cup titles following their victory at Qatar 2022 under the captaincy of Lionel Messi.
Messi sends message to Spain
Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to Spain ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 World Cup final encounter.
Messi described Spain as a great team filled with players he is familiar with from his years in La Liga, but hopes they do not have a good day
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.