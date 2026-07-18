Spain captain Rodri addressed the challenge of facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in Sunday's 2026 World Cup final at MetLife Stadium

Rodri warned that the final will be more physical than Spain's previous matches and called on his teammates to be hungry rather than fearful

Spain enter the final having conceded just one goal in seven games, while Argentina beat England from behind to reach the showpiece

Spain captain Rodri has spoken about what it will take to defeat Argentina and Lionel Messi in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, scheduled for Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 30-year-old midfielder acknowledged the scale of the occasion, noting that this is only the second time Spain have reached a World Cup final, and framed it as the natural conclusion of years of collective growth following the Nations League triumph in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024.

Spain captain Rodri is feeling confident La Roja can defeat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. Photo by Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Rodri's message to his teammates

According to ESPN, Rodri urged his squad to approach the final with ambition rather than anxiety.

"Our goal when we got to this World Cup was to win the trophy, and we were convinced that we could achieve this," he said.

"We've shown that this national team has been able to defeat great opponents."

He also pushed back against the idea that Spain play only one style of football.

"I don't think you've seen the same Spain across all the matches," Rodri said.

"I think Sunday's match will be quite different, as it will be a more physical one and we must be prepared. And I believe if we are known for something in this national team is that we know how to play different games based on the moment. So, we can adapt to having to defend, counter-attacking, to attacking. We are a very complete team, and that is why we are here."

The road to the final

According to Al Jazeera, Argentina arrive at the final in formidable form, with Messi leading the tournament's scoring charts on eight goals and four assists, putting him firmly on course for the Player of the Tournament award.

The defending champions have twice staged late comebacks to progress, most recently overturning a deficit against England in the semi-finals to win 2-1.

Spain, by contrast, have built their run on defensive solidity, conceding just one goal across seven matches.

Goalkeeper Unai Simón has made nine saves in the tournament, while Mikel Merino delivered decisive late goals against both Portugal in the round of 16 and Belgium in the quarter-finals.

La Roja's most commanding display came in the semi-final, a 2-0 victory over France that marked a third consecutive win over their European neighbours.

Rodri drew inspiration from Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning generation while insisting the present group must forge its own identity.

"We can even do it better. I think against France, we do one of the best games we ever done as a team. But against Argentina, I think we have to rise a level because they are the champions. And I'm really confident that we can do it."

Spain are chasing their second World Cup title, having first lifted the trophy 16 years ago. Argentina are bidding to become back-to-back champions following their 2022 triumph.

Messi sends message to Spain

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Lionel Messi's journey as he led Argentina to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, showcasing his incredible performance against England and his insights on facing Spain.

The final promises to be historic, with Messi's personal connection to several Spanish players and the intriguing backstory of his potential showdown with Lamine Yamal, a young talent he once cradled as an infant.

Source: Legit.ng