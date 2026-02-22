Nigerian fashion designer Sheriff Shittu was shot dead during a birthday celebration in a Brooklyn nightclub in New York, United States

Altercation with a drunk patron escalated, leading to a tragic shooting incident on Saturday, February 14, 2026

Police are searching for the suspect, who fled after the tragic incident that led to the death of the 30-year-old Nigerian

United States, New York - A United States-based Nigerian fashion designer, Sheriff Shittu, has been shot dead at a nightclub in Brooklyn, New York.

The 30-year-old Shittu was shot dead following an altercation with a drunk patron during a birthday celebration at the Quilox Restaurant and Lounge in the early hours of February 14, 2026.

Shittu had attended the event alongside his younger brother, Fawaz Shittu, to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

As reported by The Punch, the tragic incident occurred when a suspected gunman, who was being escorted out of the club by security personnel, allegedly opened fire.

It was gathered that the shooting followed a confrontation involving the intoxicated patron, who caused a disturbance inside the lounge.

The suspect allegedly inappropriately touched some female guests, including Shittu’s girlfriend, leading to a heated exchange.

Fawaz explained that the disagreement began after the patron engaged in unruly behaviour inside the club, before the situation escalated.

“I was screaming his name. I was trying to wake him up.”

Police authorities said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and remains at large.

Shittu was reportedly taken to One Brooklyn Health–Brookdale University Hospital Medical Centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Members of Shittu’s family have called for justice, raising concerns about security procedures at the venue.

Salem Shittu, another of the deceased’s brothers, said:

“We don’t know how the security did not do the job and search properly before somebody could bring a gun into the club.

“He was being kicked out, and he was being escorted out when he did it.”

Another Nigerian shot dead in South Africa

Recall that a Nigerian national identified as Emeka Uzor was shot dead in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 8, 2026

The Nigerian Union of South Africa called for an urgent investigation into Uzor's assassination.

The incident highlights increasing violence against Nigerians living in South Africa.

UNILAG graduate found dead in New York apartment

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian student Oreoluwa Odetunde was found dead in her off-campus residence in New York, United States.

Odetunde was a first-year MBA student at Cornell University, previously studying economics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The university community mourns her loss and holds support meetings for students.

